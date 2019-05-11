‘Game of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke laughs as Rockets' mascot ‘bends the knee’ at NBA playoff game

“Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke got the royal treatment at the showdown between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors in Houston, Tex., on Friday night.

Clarke, who is best known for playing “The Mother of Dragons” Daenerys Targaryen on the hit HBO show, attended the Western Conference Semifinals at the Toyota Center in Houston where the Rockets would later lose to the Warriors 118 to 113.

At one point during the game, the Houston Rockets mascot, Clutch, walked by the actress while holding a coffee cup. Shocked at her appearance, the mascot droped the cup and immediately put a hand to his heart. He then fell to the ground to "bend the knee" to the Khaleesi.

The actress couldn't help but crack a massive smile as she buried her head in her hands and shyly waved to the camera before placing a hand over her mouth. Clutch then took Clarke’s hand in his to “kiss” it.

The coffee cup Clutch was initially holding may have been a reference to when "Thrones" fans noticed a misplaced coffee cup during the feast scene in Season 8, Episode 4. The object could be seen sitting beside Clarke’s character. HBO later addressed the gaffe as a “mistake” and digitally removed it from future streaming of the episode.

The sweet moment between the mascot and Clarke quickly went viral and many social media users took to Twitter to express their amusement at the exchange.

Separately, singer Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z also attended the game.

