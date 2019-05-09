'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke jokingly takes credit for the infamous coffee cup flub

“Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke jokingly took the blame for the now-infamous coffee cup that accidentally appeared in an episode of the hit HBO drama.

The actress posted a behind-the-scenes photo from Season 8 in which she can be seen hugging former co-star Jason Momoa and current co-star Peter Dinklage. Clutched in her right hand is a familiar object.

“Did I just stumble upon the truth here?! The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea…” she wrote.

She also noted that fans of Momoa’s character, Khal Drogo, shouldn’t be excited about Momoa’s presence on set.

“Oh and this ain’t a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa,” she continued.

Fans were quick to notice the object from beyond the realm in Season 8, Episode 4 during a feast scene. In it, a plastic coffee cup could be seen sitting beside Clarke’s character. HBO has since addressed the gaffe as a “mistake” and digitally removed it from future streaming of the episode.

However, some fans weren’t satisfied and decided to get to the bottom of whose cup it was. A reddit user previously accused Sansa Stark actress Sophie Turner after uncovering a set photo in which she’s holding a similar-looking cup.

“Starbucks cup mystery solved. Sansa is petty, the north remembers,” one person posted on Reddit alongside the photo, as first reported by the New York Post.

"[That feeling when] you purposely leave your coffee in front of Dany knowing she’ll get all the blame,” a user posted in reference to the tension between Sansa and Daenerys.

A rep for Turner did not return Fox News' request for comment.

