HBO digitally removes coffee cup from 'Game of Thrones' episode

HBO has digitally removed a coffee cup from the latest episode of "Game of Thrones" days after eagle-eyed viewers spotted something that was out of place in Winterfell.

[WARNING: The following contains spoilers from "Game of Thrones"]

The cup, which was first spotted by a Reddit user, appears during a scene from Season 8, Episode 4 while Jon Snow and Tormund Giantsbane celebrate the victory over the Night King.

RECAP: 'GAME OF THRONES' SEASON 8 EPISODE 4: THE FALLOUT FROM THE GREAT WAR

The camera then pans to Daenerys Targaryen, who is sipping wine, when the cup from out of the realm appeared to be sitting on the table: a disposable coffee cup that had been left while the scene was being prepped.The network already apologized for the error, admitting their mistake in a statement to us on Monday.

"The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea," HBO said.

The show's art director, Hauke Richter, told TMZ the coffee cup was from a local shop in Banbridge, Northern Ireland where the show filmed.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.