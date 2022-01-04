Gal Gadot reflects on viral ‘Imagine’ cover video, says gesture was ‘in poor taste’

Gal Gadot is reflecting on her viral "Imagine" video that sent social media into a tizzy back in March 2020.

The "Death on the Nile" actress, 36, spoke out on the John Lennon cover she performed with a cohort of her closest Hollywood pals and posted nearly two years ago much to the chagrin of the public, telling InStyle that in hindsight, the video "wasn't the right timing" or "the right thing."

The video featured cameos from the likes of Natalie Portman, Jimmy Fallon, Zoë Kravitz, Will Ferrell, Amy Adams, James Marsden, Mark Ruffalo, Sarah Silverman, Sia and Maya Rudolph.

Gadot said the video was made with "pure intentions" when she came up with the idea and reached out to Kristen Wiig after seeing how the coronavirus ravaged through her homeland of Israel before touching the United States.

"I was like, 'Listen, I want to do this thing,'" Gadot said in the magazine's February 2022 issue. "The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here [to the U.S.] in the same way."

"It wasn't the right timing, and it wasn't the right thing. It was in poor taste," Gadot lamented to the publication. "All pure intentions, but sometimes you don't hit the bullseye, right?"

At the time, John Mayer went as far as to mock the viral video, telling his fans that he was actually invited to participate in the public PSA.

"I have to come clean about something," he continued. "They actually asked me to be a part of it, and I totally misunderstood the assignment, and thought they wanted me to sing ‘Imagine‘ by Ariana Grande , from her 2019 smash hit album, 'Thank U, Next.' They were nice enough to send over a cut. Take a look."

"Am I sorry? Not even close," he says after the video plays. "But am I not sorry? Well, now that’s a whole different question with a whole different answer. You’re damn right I’m not sorry."

"And by the way, everything Ariana sings about in the song, sure sounds good right about now," Mayer concludes. "We’ll see you tomorrow night on Current Mood: Live. Until then, take good care of yourselves, smile when you can, laugh when the opportunity comes up, and we’ll see you soon."

The "Wonder Woman" star last spoke out in detail about the gesture in October 2020 in an interview with Vanity Fair. In it, she pressed that her aim was to "do a good deed" and that she had unfortunately missed the mark.

"Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed, and it's just not the right good deed. I had nothing but good intentions, and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world," she said at the time.

"I started with a few friends, and then I spoke to Kristen [Wiig]. Kristen is like the mayor of Hollywood. Everyone loves her, and she brought a bunch of people to the game. But yeah, I started it, and I can only say that I meant to do something good and pure, and it didn't transcend."