‘Full House’ star John Stamos admits he once got the Olsen twins fired from the show: ‘I couldn’t deal’

John Stamos confessed he couldn’t handle the heat from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen while filming "Full House."



The actor revealed he got the Olsen twins briefly fired from the beloved '90s sitcom due to their intense crying as 11-month-old babies.

During the "Good Guys" podcast, hosted by Josh Peck and Ben Soffer, Peck asked Stamos, "Did you try to get the Olsen twins fired?"

"I did. I didn’t try," Stamos, 59, admitted.

"Okay, we’re doing the scene. Joey and I were changing the baby, right? And Danny’s gone and said, ‘Take care of the kids.’ ‘Yeah, we got it. We got it,'" Stamos began.

"So, we’re carrying the baby downstairs, and we take her in the kitchen, and we hose her down. And she was screaming. Both of them. They wanted to be anywhere else but there…and so did I."

Although the Olsen twins were only 11 months old, Stamos explained that the crew members kept swapping Mary-Kate and Ashley while filming this particular scene due to their constant crying.

"I couldn’t deal with it," Stamos expressed.

"I said, ‘This is not going to work.' And so they got rid of them."

"They bring on these two-red-headed kids. I’m sure their parents loved them and thought they were attractive," Stamos added.

When Peck asked if the Olsens knew they had previously gotten fired, Stamos replied, "They do now."

"It was only a few days, and I said, ‘Bring the Olsen’s back! These kids are terrible.’"

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, 36, both portrayed Michelle Tanner, the youngest daughter in "Full House." The popular sitcom aired for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995.

Stamos played Uncle Jesse Katsopolis. The series was rebooted by Netflix in 2016, but ended in 2020 after five seasons.

The Olsen twins and Stamos starred alongside the late Bob Saget, who played Danny Tanner.

Saget unexpectedly died on Jan. 9, 2022, at the age of 65. He was found unresponsive in an Orlando, Florida, hotel room.

"It was a friendship that I'll never have again. It was a friendship that I didn't think I would have either," Stamos told Fox News Digital exclusively at a comedy charity event, last year.

"We were there for each other through happy times, sad times, weddings, divorces, funerals," the "Big Shot" star remarked.

"It's going to be hard to go through the rest of this life without him."