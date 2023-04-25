Expand / Collapse search
John Stamos
‘Full House’ star John Stamos admits he once got the Olsen twins fired from the show: ‘I couldn’t deal’

John Stamos portrayed Uncle Jesse in the beloved '90s sitcom 'Full House'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
John Stamos confessed he couldn’t handle the heat from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen while filming "Full House."

The actor revealed he got the Olsen twins briefly fired from the beloved '90s sitcom due to their intense crying as 11-month-old babies. 

During the "Good Guys" podcast, hosted by Josh Peck and Ben Soffer, Peck asked Stamos, "Did you try to get the Olsen twins fired?"

‘FULL HOUSE’ STARS JOHN STAMOS AND JODIE SWEETIN HONOR BOB SAGET, REFLECT ON SHOW’S 35TH ANNIVERSARY

"I did. I didn’t try," Stamos, 59, admitted. 

"Okay, we’re doing the scene. Joey and I were changing the baby, right? And Danny’s gone and said, ‘Take care of the kids.’ ‘Yeah, we got it. We got it,'" Stamos began.

"So, we’re carrying the baby downstairs, and we take her in the kitchen, and we hose her down. And she was screaming. Both of them. They wanted to be anywhere else but there…and so did I."

Although the Olsen twins were only 11 months old, Stamos explained that the crew members kept swapping Mary-Kate and Ashley while filming this particular scene due to their constant crying.

John Stamos Olsen twins split

John Stamos admits he once got the Olsen twins fired from "Full House." (Getty Images)

"I couldn’t deal with it," Stamos expressed.

"I said, ‘This is not going to work.' And so they got rid of them."

"They bring on these two-red-headed kids. I’m sure their parents loved them and thought they were attractive," Stamos added.

John Stamos Olsen twin on Full House set

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, 36, both portrayed Michelle Tanner, the youngest daughter in "Full House." John Stamos played Uncle Jesse Katsopolis. (Getty Images)

When Peck asked if the Olsens knew they had previously gotten fired, Stamos replied, "They do now."

"It was only a few days, and I said, ‘Bring the Olsen’s back! These kids are terrible.’"

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, 36, both portrayed Michelle Tanner, the youngest daughter in "Full House." The popular sitcom aired for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995.

Olsen twin John Stamos on Full House set

The Olsen twins were only 11 months old when John Stamos had them briefly fired from the popular '90s sitcom. (Getty Images)

Stamos played Uncle Jesse Katsopolis. The series was rebooted by Netflix in 2016, but ended in 2020 after five seasons.

The Olsen twins and Stamos starred alongside the late Bob Saget, who played Danny Tanner.

BOB SAGET'S WIFE AND FRIENDS JOHN MAYER, JIMMY KIMMEL PAY EMOTIONAL TRIBUTE TO LATE STAR: 'INCREDIBLE MAN'

A promotional photo for the first season of "Full House"

Bob Saget (left) played widower Danny Tanner, the father of three girls, from left: Michelle (played by twins Mary Kate/Ashley Olsen), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and D.J. (Candace Cameron), who had the girls' Uncle Jesse (John Stamos, center) and friend, Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier) move in to help raise them. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Saget unexpectedly died on Jan. 9, 2022, at the age of 65. He was found unresponsive in an Orlando, Florida, hotel room.

"It was a friendship that I'll never have again. It was a friendship that I didn't think I would have either," Stamos told Fox News Digital exclusively at a comedy charity event, last year.

"We were there for each other through happy times, sad times, weddings, divorces, funerals," the "Big Shot" star remarked. 

"It's going to be hard to go through the rest of this life without him."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

