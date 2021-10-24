'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler dies at 59

"Friends" actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on the hit sitcom, has died at the age of 59 years.

Tyler reportedly died peacefully in his home Saturday evening. The actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, later campaigning for individuals to start testing for the disease as early as 40 years.

Tyler was best-known for playing Gunther on Friends, a worker in Central Park. Many fans of the show dubbed him the seventh friend.