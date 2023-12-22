Family movies to watch on Tubi for free

Gather the family for movie night with Tubi's extensive collection of beloved animated films and live-action comedies. From "Scooby-Doo" and "Stuart Little" to "A Christmas Carol" and "Smallfoot," Tubi offers access to nostalgic classics and new favorites kids and parents will enjoy.

The Flintstones (1994)

Starring Cast: John Goodman , Rick Moranis, Rosie O’Donnell, Halle Berry

Director: Brian Levant

"The Flintstones" is a hilarious live-action comedy based on the classic 1960s cartoon. It follows caveman Fred Flintstone, who works at a quarry, and his wife Wilma, best friend Barney Rubble and pet dinosaur Dino in their prehistoric town of Bedrock. When Fred borrows money from his boss and can't pay it back, he has to grapple with the consequences while still trying to keep his family happy.

Tom & Jerry: The Movie (2021)

Starring Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz , Michael Peña, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney

Director: Tim Story

Tom, the cat, and Jerry, the mouse, make the iconic cartoon duo. Together, they get lost from their home in New York City. They reluctantly work together on an epic adventure across the country to try and find their way back while still taking any chance to prank each other along the way. But when Tom rescues a young runaway girl, getting her safely home becomes the priority.

A Christmas Carol (1984)

Starring: George C. Scott , Frank Finlay, Angela Pleasence

Director: Clive Donner

This made-for-TV adaptation brings Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday tale to the small screen with a stellar cast. George C. Scott plays the cold-hearted miser Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited by his late business partner Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future one fateful Christmas Eve.

As they take him on a journey through his own life and what the future may hold if he doesn’t change his stingy ways, Scrooge undergoes a profound transformation as he discovers the true meaning of Christmas. With a dramatic performance by Scott as Scrooge and a faithful retelling of the iconic story, it’s a festive rendition perfect for the whole family to gather around the TV for each holiday season.

Cats (2020)

Starring Cast: Dermot Mulroney, Nicole Tompkins, Nick Guerra

Director: Gary Wang

This recent animated take on the classic musical brings the beloved kitty characters to life through stylish animation and an all-star voice cast. It follows the story of the Jellicle cats on the night when their leader, Old Deuteronomy, will choose one lucky feline to ascend to cat heaven and be reborn.

We meet cats like the cunning Macavity, glitzy Bombalurina, talented Mr. Mistoffelees, bedraggled Grizabella and many more as they tell their stories through iconic musical numbers. With catchy songs, vibrant animation and a talented vocal ensemble, it’s a new interpretation sure to delight fans and newcomers alike.

Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)

Starring Cast: Charlize Theron, Matthew McConaughey , Rooney Mara, Ralph Fiennes

Director: Travis Knight

This magical stop-motion animated tale follows young Kubo in ancient Japan.

After accidentally summoning an ancient spirit from his past, Kubo runs with Monkey and Beetle to unlock a secret legacy. To solve the mystery surrounding his fallen samurai father, he must battle gods and monsters using his shamisen guitar and magical origami skills to protect his family and uncover the truth. With an all-star vocal cast and breathtaking visuals, it's a thrilling and poignant adventure about bravery, love and overcoming loss.

ParaNorman (2012)

Starring Cast: Kodi Smit-McPhee, Tucker Albrizzi, Anna Kendrick , Casey Affleck

Director: Chris Butler, Sam Fell

Misunderstood local outcast Norman can speak to the dead, a gift that comes in handy when his small town comes under siege from zombies, ghosts, witches and an ancient curse. He teams up with his eccentric new friend Neil and a school bully-turned-ally to save the town in this funny yet spooky coming-of-age story that turns genre tropes on their heads.

Through LAIKA's trademark stunning stop-motion animation, it tackles serious themes like bullying and mob mentality with humor and heart.

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Starring Cast: Freddie Prinze Jr. , Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, Linda Cardellini

Director: Raja Gosnell

Based on the popular cartoon franchise, this live-action adventure comedy brings the lovable Mystery Inc. gang to life. Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo travel in the Mystery Machine van to a haunted resort on Spooky Island to investigate a series of paranormal events.

With their distinct personalities, the gang splits up to follow leads and suspicious staff to uncover the resort owner's sinister plot behind the "ghost" attacks. Scooby and Shaggy's hunger lands them in lots of hilarious trouble.

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

Starring Cast: Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar , Matthew Lillard, Linda Cardellini

Director: Raja Gosnell

After solving the mystery of Spooky Island, the Mystery Inc. gang became local celebrities in their hometown of Coolsville. But their fame is threatened when a sinister masked villain brings their classic gallery of monsters and villains to life to wreak havoc on the city. They have to get over their issues with each other to save Coolsville and their reputation.

Stuart Little (1999)

Starring Cast: Michael J. Fox , Geena Davis, Hugh Laurie, Jonathan Lipnicki

Director: Rob Minkoff

This heartwarming live-action/CGI family comedy is loosely based on the classic E.B. White children's book. A New York couple adopts a tiny talking mouse named Stuart, who faces peril and adventures while getting used to his new home. Though they love Stuart, his new older brother becomes jealous and suspicious, while the family cat plots to get rid of Stuart.

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

Starring Cast: Michael J. Fox, Geena Davis , Hugh Laurie, Jonathan Lipnicki, Melanie Griffith

Director: Rob Minkoff

In this sequel to the family comedy, Stuart has settled happily into his life with the Little family in New York City. When a new friend named Margalo with a mysterious past appears, Stuart helps protect her from danger.

He must be brave and clever to rescue Margalo from the villainous falcon that is determined to harm her. The story highlights ideas about loyalty, courage and self-confidence with the same sweetness and charm as the first film.

Son of Bigfoot (2017)

Starring Cast: Pappy Faulkner, Christopher J. Parson, Joey Camen

Director: Ben Stassen , Jérémie Degruson

Teenage outsider Adam discovers that his long-lost dad is Bigfoot and gets whisked away to spend a crazy summer in the forest getting to know his eccentric woodland family while saving them from a scheming scientist who wants to conduct DNA experiments to prove Bigfoot’s existence.

Smallfoot (2018)

Starring Cast: Channing Tatum , James Corden, Zendaya, Common, LeBron James, Gina Rodriguez, Danny DeVito

Director: Karey Kirkpatrick, Jason Reisig

A bright young yeti named Migo, living amongst a secretive village of yetis in the mountains, makes an incredible discovery — a human, affectionately called a "smallfoot."

When no one in his village believes his claims that the mythic "smallfoot" is real, Migo goes on an epic quest with the help of his friends to prove that humans exist. But their world gets turned upside down as long-held beliefs and assumptions start unraveling when faced with new truths.

A Cinderella Story (2004)

Starring Cast: Hilary Duff, Chad Michael Murray , Jennifer Coolidge, Regina King, Lin Shaye

Director: Mark Rosman

This charming contemporary update on the classic fairy tale stars Hilary Duff as Sam, a teenager forced to work as a diner waitress by her cruel stepmother and stepsisters. When her anonymous pen pal from the school's Internet chat room turns out to be Austin, the most popular boy in school, Sam worries that her cruel family and low social status could ruin her chance at a dream date to the Halloween Homecoming dance.

Leap! (2016)

Starring Cast: Elle Fanning , Nat Wolff, Carly Rae Jepsen, Mel Brooks

Director: Eric Summer, Éric Warin

An orphan girl in 1880s France with dreams of being a ballerina gets a chance when she poses as someone else to audition for the prestigious Opera dance school in Paris. With help from a kind inventor and his young friend, she works hard and uses her inner strength and talent to overcome setbacks, rivals and naysayers to achieve her dream.

