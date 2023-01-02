Fred White, Earth, Wind & Fire drummer, dead at 67

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White has died, the band announced. He was 67.

"Dearest Family Friends and Fans..... Our family is saddened today," his brother and fellow Earth, Wind & Fire member Verdine White, wrote on Instagram Sunday. "With the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene "Freddie" White. He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels!"

The post continued: "Child protégé, member of the EWF ORIGINAL 9, with gold records at the young age of 16 years old! He was brother number 4 in the family lineup."

"But more than that at home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous! And we could always count on him to make a seemingly bad situation more light hearted!" Verdine added.

STARS WE'VE LOST IN 2022

He concluded: "He will live in our hearts forever, rest in power beloved Freddie!! We thank you all for your love, blessings and support at this time. Soar high baby bro, we love you to the shining [stars] and back!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

No cause of death was given.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Earth, Wind & Fire's rep for comment.