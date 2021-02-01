'Frasier' revival being discussed for Paramount+ streaming service: report

"Frasier" fans may finally get the series revival they’ve been hoping for.

According to a report from TV Line, when the CBS All Access streaming service rebrands to the Paramount+ network, one of the first projects it hopes to hang its hat on is the years-in-the-making revival of one of TV’s most successful sitcoms.

Representatives for CBS All Access had no comment when reached by Fox News.

However, the outlet reports that the revival being discussed would see Kelsey Grammer reprise his iconic role as Dr. Frasier Crane for the first time since 2004. The character originated on the second season of "Cheers" before spinning off at the conclusion of that show and running for eleven seasons of his own.

KELSEY GRAMMER SAYS HE HOPES TO BRING ‘FRASIER’ BACK, IS ‘SHOPPING FOR THE RIGHT IDEA’

Since the show ended more than a decade ago, fans have been clamoring for a reunion special or for the show to get the sitcom revival treatment that other shows like "Will & Grace" and "Saved by the Bell" have enjoyed.

The show saw Frasier move to his hometown of Seattle to take care of his former police officer father alongside his brother, Niles Crane, and his father’s caretake, Daphne Moon. TVLine reports that the likely candidate for a revival would see Frasier move to a new city, making it unclear if his supporting cast would join in the reboot.

KELSEY GRAMMER TEASES 'FRASIER' REBOOT IN 'LATE SUMMER' 2020

As recently as 2019, Grammer discussed the idea of a revival of the show, telling Deadline at the time that he has been in discussions to do it, but that none of the potential premises have met the standard of quality he and the rest of the cast believe the show merits.

"A lot of us are quite committed to the concept that you would never try to redo what we once had," he explained at the time.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

As it is, any reboot of the show would have a very large shadow cast over it thanks to the loss of actor John Mahoney, who played Martin Crane for more than 10 years. The actor portrayed Frasier's father, a foil to him and his brother’s highbrow characters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shortly after Mahoney’s death in 2018, Grammer shared an image of Mahoney hugging him with the caption: "He was my father. I loved him."