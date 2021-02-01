Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TV
Published

'Frasier' revival being discussed for Paramount+ streaming service: report

Fans have bene clamoring for a reunion since 2004

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 1Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 1

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

"Frasier" fans may finally get the series revival they’ve been hoping for. 

According to a report from TV Line, when the CBS All Access streaming service rebrands to the Paramount+ network, one of the first projects it hopes to hang its hat on is the years-in-the-making revival of one of TV’s most successful sitcoms. 

Representatives for CBS All Access had no comment when reached by Fox News. 

However, the outlet reports that the revival being discussed would see Kelsey Grammer reprise his iconic role as Dr. Frasier Crane for the first time since 2004. The character originated on the second season of "Cheers" before spinning off at the conclusion of that show and running for eleven seasons of his own. 

KELSEY GRAMMER SAYS HE HOPES TO BRING ‘FRASIER’ BACK, IS ‘SHOPPING FOR THE RIGHT IDEA’

FRASIER -- Season 1 -- Pictured: (l-r) Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle, David Hyde Pierce as Doctor Niles Crane, Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon, John Mahoney as Martin Crane, Moose as Eddie, Kelsey Grammer as Doctor Frasier Crane (Photo by David Rose/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

FRASIER -- Season 1 -- Pictured: (l-r) Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle, David Hyde Pierce as Doctor Niles Crane, Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon, John Mahoney as Martin Crane, Moose as Eddie, Kelsey Grammer as Doctor Frasier Crane (Photo by David Rose/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) (Getty)

Since the show ended more than a decade ago, fans have been clamoring for a reunion special or for the show to get the sitcom revival treatment that other shows like "Will & Grace" and "Saved by the Bell" have enjoyed.  

The show saw Frasier move to his hometown of Seattle to take care of his former police officer father alongside his brother, Niles Crane, and his father’s caretake, Daphne Moon. TVLine reports that the likely candidate for a revival would see Frasier move to a new city, making it unclear if his supporting cast would join in the reboot. 

KELSEY GRAMMER TEASES 'FRASIER' REBOOT IN 'LATE SUMMER' 2020

As recently as 2019, Grammer discussed the idea of a revival of the show, telling Deadline at the time that he has been in discussions to do it, but that none of the potential premises have met the standard of quality he and the rest of the cast believe the show merits. 

A 'Frasier' reboot is reportedly in the works at Paramount+.

A 'Frasier' reboot is reportedly in the works at Paramount+. (David Rose/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

"A lot of us are quite committed to the concept that you would never try to redo what we once had," he explained at the time. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

As it is, any reboot of the show would have a very large shadow cast over it thanks to the loss of actor John Mahoney, who played Martin Crane for more than 10 years. The actor portrayed Frasier's father, a foil to him and his brother’s highbrow characters. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shortly after Mahoney’s death in 2018, Grammer shared an image of Mahoney hugging him with the caption: "He was my father. I loved him."

On Our Radar