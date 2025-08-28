Frankie Muniz suffers freak backyard accident that sidelines NASCAR career for several weeks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Frankie Muniz has suffered a serious injury that will require a six- to eight-week recovery process.

On Thursday, the "Malcolm in the Middle" alum-turned-professional race car driver took to social media to announce that he is unable to compete in an upcoming NASCAR race after he took a hard fall off a ladder in his backyard.

"The phrase ‘FML’ (Frankie Muniz's Life) takes on new meaning with moments like these. I'm disappointed to share that I won’t be racing at Darlington this weekend or for the next few weeks due to a distal radius fracture," he captioned the Instagram post. "Yesterday, I fell from the top of a ladder while changing the batteries in a Ring camera in my backyard. Note to self: heed the ladder warning that says, ‘Do not sit or stand on top step.’"

"In hindsight, a taller ladder would’ve been smarter. While I’m gutted to miss the races, I’m grateful it wasn’t worse," he continued. "I feel for my team, who’ve poured their hearts into this season, and I’m thankful for @FordPerformance and their unwavering support. The doctor estimates a 6-8 week recovery, so I’ll be back in the driver’s seat as soon as I’m cleared."

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, distal radius fractures are among the most common types of bone fractures. They occur at the end of the radius bone near the wrist.

A representative for Muniz did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The fracture comes nearly a year after Muniz suffered multiple injuries from a multi-vehicle collision while competing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in Avondale, Arizona.

In the aftermath of the crash, sports reporter Noah Lewis shared a video of Muniz in which the "Malcolm in the Middle" alum was seen limping and bending over while being assisted into an ambulance on the track. In his post on X, formerly Twitter, Lewis wrote that Muniz had taken a "hard hit."

After the race, Muniz told reporters that he was "OK," adding that the crash was "unfortunate."

Though it's been several years since Muniz said goodbye to his life in Los Angeles and made the choice to pursue a different career, the former child star doesn't seem to have any regrets.

After wrapping up the hit sitcom "Malcolm in the Middle" in 2006, Muniz took a hiatus from acting to focus on professional race car driving — a decision he's never looked back on.

"As an actor, like, I've been fortunate to do a lot of great things and people tell me, ‘I love your show, or I love this or love that,’ but, you know, it's all based on opinion," he told Fox News Digital last year. "I could show up to work as an actor and dedicate my life to the role and feel like I did the best job ever. And then people see it and go, 'Yeah, it was OK. I didn't like it.' Where, as a race car driver, it's not subjective. It's in black and white. You either win and you're the fastest or you're slow."

"I was really kind of thrown off the deep end, but that's how I like to do things," Muniz added about his career shift. "When I do something, I like to commit fully, right? I mean, people go, ‘What are your hobbies?’ I don't have hobbies. I want to be the best at whatever it is I do. And if I can't dedicate the time and effort to do that, I just won't do it. I don't want to be mediocre. That's not fun."

Last year, Muniz appeared on "Fox & Friends" to reveal his decision to move to racing full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

"I can't believe it, it's a dream come true," he said. "It's something that I've always wanted to do, and the fact that I actually get to announce that I'm doing it full-time next year, I'm thrilled. I can't wait."

He also shared, "If I'm going to do this, I want to dedicate myself to it 100%… doing everything I can to be prepared for the races and to be the best race car driver I can be."