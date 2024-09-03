Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Adele is going on 'incredibly long' hiatus, Jessica Alba's family surprise

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
'EASY ON ME' - Adele announces hiatus from music: 'I will not see you for an incredibly long time.'
FEEL GOOD STORY - Jessica Alba secretly buys parents her dad's childhood home after they planned to sell it to pay medical bills.
FAMILY FEUD - Country singer Rory Feek refutes claims 10-year-old daughter is 'being neglected,' denies ‘cult’ ties.
'KING OF THE FOREST' - ‘The Wizard of Oz’ star Bert Lahr was ‘tortured’ by his Cowardly Lion costume: daughter.
‘UNBEARABLE EMPTINESS’ - King Charles felt ‘unbearable emptiness’ after Princess Diana’s death.
POP ‘THE BUBBLE’ - Sydney Sweeney stays grounded and humbled by non-famous inner circle.
‘BAD FOR OUR INDUSTRY’ - George Clooney denies report claiming he and Brad Pitt earned $35 million for new film.
NOT A 'BIG MISTAKE’ - Richard Gere says 'integral' 'Pretty Woman' scene with Julia Roberts was improvised.
LEADING LADY - Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon make romance red carpet official as fans think she copied actor's famous ex.
REST IN PEACE - Rapper Fatman Scoop dead at 53 after collapsing onstage during concert.
