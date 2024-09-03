Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Adele is going on 'incredibly long' hiatus, Jessica Alba's family surprise

Country singer Rory Feek responds to family drama, Sydney Sweeney talks her inner circle

Fox News Staff
Published
Adele in a black off the shoulder dress laughs on stage holding the microphone split Jessica Alba in a black blazer and large choker necklace poses on the carpet

Adele announced during her concert in Germany that she would be taking a hiatus from music. Jessica Alba surprised her parents by buying them a sentimental home. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

'EASY ON ME' - Adele announces hiatus from music: 'I will not see you for an incredibly long time.'

FEEL GOOD STORY - Jessica Alba secretly buys parents her dad's childhood home after they planned to sell it to pay medical bills.

Rory Feek in a brown jacket looks up on stage as he plays the guitar

Rory Feek refuted family drama in a long blog post. (Getty Images)

FAMILY FEUD - Country singer Rory Feek refutes claims 10-year-old daughter is 'being neglected,' denies ‘cult’ ties.

'KING OF THE FOREST' -The Wizard of Oz’ star Bert Lahr was ‘tortured’ by his Cowardly Lion costume: daughter.

‘UNBEARABLE EMPTINESS’ - King Charles felt ‘unbearable emptiness’ after Princess Diana’s death.

Sydney Sweeney looks to her left in a plunging silver gown with crystal detail

Born in Washington and raised in Idaho, actress Sydney Sweeney says a majority of her close friends are not in the industry. (Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)

POP ‘THE BUBBLE’ - Sydney Sweeney stays grounded and humbled by non-famous inner circle.

‘BAD FOR OUR INDUSTRY’ - George Clooney denies report claiming he and Brad Pitt earned $35 million for new film.

NOT A 'BIG MISTAKE’ - Richard Gere says 'integral' 'Pretty Woman' scene with Julia Roberts was improvised.

LEADING LADY - Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon make romance red carpet official as fans think she copied actor's famous ex.

Fatman Scoop in a black t-shirt talks into the microphone on stage

Rapper Fatman Scoop passed away over the weekend following a collapse on stage. (Naomi Rahim/WireImage/Getty Images)

REST IN PEACE - Rapper Fatman Scoop dead at 53 after collapsing onstage during concert.

