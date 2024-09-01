Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Adele announces hiatus from music: 'I will not see you for an incredibly long time'

The ‘Hello’ singer has 10 more shows scheduled for her Las Vegas residency

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Adele is saying goodbye to performing for a while.

A fan shared a video on TikTok of the singer during a recent performance in Munich, Germany, where she said she’s planning a lengthy break after her Las Vegas residency.

"I have 10 shows to do, but after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart."

Representatives for Adele did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Adele singing on stage with video behind her

Adele said on stage that she would not see fans "for an incredibly long time." (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD)

Adele has been performing her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace since November 2022.

She initially announced this residency in 2021, only to stun and disappoint fans months later by postponing the tour entirely. In an emotional video, the "Rolling in the Deep" singer told fans that the caliber of her show was not up to par and that she and her crew wouldn't be ready to begin on time.

Once the shows began, Adele extended her dates into 2023 and again through most of 2024. Her last shows are set to run from Oct. 25 through November 23 this year.

In July, the Grammy-winner told Germany’s ZDF public broadcast service she was looking to do other "creative things."

Adele looks out longingly into the crowd as she sings on stage in a black off the shoulder dress

Adele began her Las Vegas residency in November 2022 after a false start in 2021. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele)

"I don’t have any plans for new music at all," she told the outlet.  "I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while."

She also told the outlet, "I don’t like being famous. I love that I get to make music all the time."

Earlier this year, the "Hello" singer also said she struggles with the pressures of fame.

During a concert in February, she discussed photos of her taken at an NBA game in which she looks upset. She explained that she did not look happy because people were filming her against her will and that she does not like being famous to begin with.

Adele leans back in a black dress singing on stage as fire and rain display in the background

Adele told German outlet ZDF, "I don’t like being famous. I love that I get to make music all the time." (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD)

"Do you remember that viral meme of me looking like I don't give a flying f---?" she asked her audience, referring to the photos taken in February 2022 at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. She made a face mimicking the one she made in the famous photos.

She explained she went back and forth about being filmed at the game and ended up being filmed anyway. 

"The reason I looked like my lips had filler – because I got naturally big lips, right, I don't need filler – the reason I looked like a different person was because I was sulking, because I was like ‘these motherf---ers have come back and are filming me against my will,'" she said, according to fan recorded video.

She added, "I didn't realize they were airing it on TV, I thought it was just in the room."

A photo of Adele and Rich Paul at NBA game

Adele went viral for her serious expression during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, which she later explained was caused by being annoyed by being thrown on camera on TV without okaying it. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

"I was ignoring, looking everywhere but in the camera because I was very annoyed because I asked not to be filmed, but I guess I was asking it by going. Also my face is just very meme-able, I can't help it."

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer and Emily Trainham contributed to this report.

