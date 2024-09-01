Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Jessica Alba secretly buys parents her dad's childhood home after they planned to sell it to pay medical bills

'Fantastic Four' actress bought the home outside Los Angeles for her parents

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
An actress, entrepreneur, wife and mother, Jessica Alba certainly wears many different hats, but one job in particular - that of the doting daughter - is one she clearly cherishes.

"Almost three years ago, I started the project of my dreams," the "Fantastic Four" star wrote on Instagram beneath a short teaser video of a home-renovation project. 

"I surprised my parents by buying them a house!!" she revealed. "Now, it wasn’t just any house - it was extra sentimental as it was my grandparent’s house that my father grew up in," she continued. 

Alba's grandparents, immigrants from Mexico, raised Alba's father, Mark, in Claremont, California, an approximately 40-minute drive east of Los Angeles.

Jessica Alba smiles on the carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in a strapless gown

Jessica Alba was able to purchase her father's childhood home for her parents. (Leon Bennett/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

"It was a house that my grandfather, considering where he came from, this [was] his symbol that he made it," Alba explained in an accompanying YouTube video documenting the surprise and subsequent remodel. "One where he could give his children opportunities that living in other neighborhoods and other cities couldn't quite give him."

"After my grandfather passed away, my parents were planning on selling the house in order to pay for my grandmother’s medical bills," she continued in her Instagram post. Alba elaborated on her grandmother's condition in the YouTube video, explaining that she needs constant care.

"It was a house that my grandfather, considering where he came from, this [was] his symbol that he made it."

— Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba's father Mark in a cream jacket and mother Catherine in a black leather jacket

Mark and Catherine Alba were overcome with emotion after their daughter shared that she'd bought the Claremont home for them. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Jessica Alba)

"I pretended like I was going to help them flip it before selling when in reality, I had planned to buy it for them all along," the 43-year-old wrote. "Even just watching this trailer back, I’m filled with so many feels - after keeping in this big secret, surprising my parents, followed by many many months of working to make the house perfect." 

"I can’t believe this really happened. Grampers, this one is for you - we love and miss you more than you know," she wrote of her grandfather, who she shared recently passed away.

In the YouTube video, Alba can be seen telling her parents her big surprise.

"Dad is shaking right now, you should know, Jessica," the actress's brother, Josh, can be heard saying as the family gathers for a hug.

"[Your grandfather] would be proud of you Jessica," Mark told his daughter, through tears. "He was so proud of you."

Jessica Alba comforts her father in a screenshot from her YouTube

Jessica Alba is seen comforting her father after telling him that she had bought his childhood home for him. (Jessica Alba YouTube)

"Even though Grandpa passed, his legacy is this house," Alba proclaimed, earlier in the video. "I tried to infuse Grandpa throughout the house."

Both Lizzy Mathis and Jessica Alba in hot pink sit on the couch and laugh

Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis launched their show "Honest Renovations" last summer. (Manny Hernandez/Wireimage/Getty Images)

The founder of the billion-dollar brand The Honest Company, Alba has recently started a renovation series with pal Lizzy Mathis. The show features the two women renovating homes for parents whose spaces don't suit their needs. Her grandparents' home-renovation preceded the television show.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

