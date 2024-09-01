Jessica Alba secretly buys parents her dad's childhood home after they planned to sell it to pay medical bills

An actress, entrepreneur, wife and mother, Jessica Alba certainly wears many different hats, but one job in particular - that of the doting daughter - is one she clearly cherishes.

"Almost three years ago, I started the project of my dreams," the "Fantastic Four" star wrote on Instagram beneath a short teaser video of a home-renovation project.

"I surprised my parents by buying them a house!!" she revealed. "Now, it wasn’t just any house - it was extra sentimental as it was my grandparent’s house that my father grew up in," she continued.

Alba's grandparents, immigrants from Mexico, raised Alba's father, Mark, in Claremont, California, an approximately 40-minute drive east of Los Angeles.

"It was a house that my grandfather, considering where he came from, this [was] his symbol that he made it," Alba explained in an accompanying YouTube video documenting the surprise and subsequent remodel. "One where he could give his children opportunities that living in other neighborhoods and other cities couldn't quite give him."

"After my grandfather passed away, my parents were planning on selling the house in order to pay for my grandmother’s medical bills," she continued in her Instagram post. Alba elaborated on her grandmother's condition in the YouTube video, explaining that she needs constant care.

"I pretended like I was going to help them flip it before selling when in reality, I had planned to buy it for them all along," the 43-year-old wrote. "Even just watching this trailer back, I’m filled with so many feels - after keeping in this big secret, surprising my parents, followed by many many months of working to make the house perfect."

"I can’t believe this really happened. Grampers, this one is for you - we love and miss you more than you know," she wrote of her grandfather, who she shared recently passed away.

In the YouTube video, Alba can be seen telling her parents her big surprise.

"Dad is shaking right now, you should know, Jessica," the actress's brother, Josh, can be heard saying as the family gathers for a hug.

"[Your grandfather] would be proud of you Jessica," Mark told his daughter, through tears. "He was so proud of you."

"Even though Grandpa passed, his legacy is this house," Alba proclaimed, earlier in the video. "I tried to infuse Grandpa throughout the house."

The founder of the billion-dollar brand The Honest Company, Alba has recently started a renovation series with pal Lizzy Mathis. The show features the two women renovating homes for parents whose spaces don't suit their needs. Her grandparents' home-renovation preceded the television show.