Fox News beats MSNBC, CNN combined for 5th straight week during primetime

Fox News Channel has now attracted more primetime viewers than MSNBC and struggling CNN combined for five straight weeks with another ratings victory, hammering the liberal networks for the week of June 17-23.

FNC finished the week as the most-watched basic cable network among both primetime and total day viewers. Fox News averaged 2.6 million primetime viewers, while MSNBC finished second with an average of 1.5 million. ESPN, HGTV and A&E rounded out the top five while CNN finished No. 13, averaging a dismal 853,000 viewers from 8-11 p.m. ET.

Fox News also picked up the total-day crown, averaging 1.3 million viewers. No other basic cable networks cracked the 1-million-viewer plateau, while MSNBC finished second and CNN finished ninth.

MSNBC and CNN didn’t match Fox News among the key advertising demo of adults age 25-54, either. FNC averaged 406,000 primetime viewers in the demo compared to 198,000 for MSNBC and only 185,000 for CNN.

CNN delivered its second lowest-rated week of 2019 in the demo among total-day viewers, averaging only 125,000 compared to 224,000 for Fox News. CNN, however, did manage to defeat MSNBC’s lowly average of 115,000 demo viewers as MSNBC had its second-worst week of the year in the category.

C-SPAN, Fox News, CBS News, CNN and ABC News joined forces to protest the South Carolina Democratic Party’s decision to give MSNBC exclusive access to air live coverage on Saturday of its 2019 convention – but the unprecedented access didn’t help MSNBC attract eyeballs. Fox News averaged more viewers than MSNBC every hour during the event among both total viewers and the demo with regular Saturday programming.

Last Tuesday, President Trump held a rally to kick off his 2020 re-election campaign. Nearly 5million total viewers tuned in on Fox News, while MSNBC and CNN didn’t bother to carry the speech in its entirety. Fox News outdrew MSNBC and CNN combined to mark its third-highest primetime night of the year. “Hannity” followed the Trump rally with its second-most-watched episode of the year, averaging 5 million viewers.

