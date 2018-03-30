Fox & Friends Derby Food and Drink Recipes 2012

In a shaker with ice, add:

2 ounces Woodford Reserve bourbon

1 ounce mint simple syrup*

Shake and strain into rocks glass with crushed ice

Add a sipping straw and garnish with a mint sprig.

*To make the mint simple syrup:

In a saucepan, combine 1 part water and 1 part sugar. Bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. When the water is clear and the sugar is dissolved, remove from heat and stir in 1 part mint leaves. Let steep for 20 minutes. Strain into a glass container and store in the refrigerator.

Derby Bourbon Shrimpf

1 pound frozen, raw shrimp, peeled and deveined (45-50 count), tails removed

2 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

4 teaspoons Cajun seasoning

4 teaspoons Woodford Reserve bourbon

Salt

Pepper

1 English (seedless) cucumber, sliced into ¼-inch rounds

? cup sour cream

Bourbon smoked paprika

Defrost the shrimp according to the directions on the package. In a small bowl, combine the shrimp, olive oil, Cajun seasoning and bourbon. Stir to combine. Sauté in a hot pan until cooked through and just pink and opaque in color, approximately 3 - 4 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Place a dollop of sour cream on a slice of cucumber and top with a cooked shrimp. Repeat with the remaining cucumber, shrimp and sour cream. Garnish with a dusting of paprika.

Serves 10 - 12

Bourbon Pork Tenderloin Sandwiches

? cup Woodford Reserve Bourbon

? cup soy sauce

? cup brown sugar, packed

3 cloves garlic, minced

? cup Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, minced or ¼ teaspoon powdered ginger

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

? cup vegetable oil

2 1-pound pork tenderloins

Dijon mustard

Slider buns

Bourbon smoked paprika

Combine bourbon, soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic, mustard, ginger, Worcestershire sauce and vegetable oil in a large bowl. Whisk until brown sugar has dissolved. Set aside ½ cup for basting. Place marinade and pork tenderloins in a zip-top plastic bag and place in the refrigerator overnight. Bring to room temperature. Grill at medium-high or bake at 350 for approximately 15-25 minutes. Baste often while cooking. Pork should reach 165 degrees internally.

Slice and serve on slider buns with Dijon mustard and a sprinkle of bourbon smoked paprika.

Serves 10 - 12

Bourbon Bread Pudding

7 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

? cup unsalted butter, melted

16 cups lightly packed, day old (very dry) egg bread cubes, approximately 1 pound (2 loaves), crust removed

3 eggs

1½ cups sugar

2 tablespoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

3 cups half & half

? cup golden raisins, soaked in Woodford Reserve bourbon

? cup flaked coconut

1 cup toasted pecans, coarsely chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Pour 7 tablespoons butter into 13 x 9-inch baking pan; swirl it around to coat bottom and sides. Pour excess butter and additional ¼ cup butter into a small bowl; set aside. In a large bowl, beat eggs and sugar with an electric mixer until thickened and light lemon-colored, 3 - 4 minutes. Add vanilla, nutmeg, cinnamon, half & half, raisins, coconut, pecans and reserved butter, beat on low speed to combine. Place 1 layer of bread cubes in buttered baking dish. Pour half the liquid mixture over bread in baking dish, distributing nuts, coconut and raisins evenly. Continue to layer bread cubes and liquid mixture until both have been used. Press bread down into liquid often to make sure all cubes are covered. Set pan aside until bread has absorbed all of the liquid, 30 - 45 minutes. Bake in preheated oven until crusty and golden brown on top, 45 - 60 minutes. While pudding is baking, prepare Bourbon Sauce. Cool bread pudding to lukewarm, poke with a fork and soak the pudding with the warm sauce. Serve warm or at room temperature.