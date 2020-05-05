Summer 2020 shows premiering soon on HBO, Netflix and more

Are you looking for some new content to consume?

Even though productions on many TV shows and movies are currently on hold, a few series were fortunate enough to wrap up shooting and editing before the coronavirus pandemic began sweeping the world.

Big shows dropping in this summer include comedies like "Dead to Me" and "Ramy," while new dramas "Hightown" and "Snowpiercer" bring the suspense.

Meanwhile returning shows like "Yellowstone" and "Dirty John" will make your family problems seem a little less awful in comparison to theirs.

Check out the list below:

Friday, May 8

"Dead to Me" -- Netflix

A hotheaded widow searching for the hit-and-run driver who mowed down her husband befriends an eccentric optimist who isn't quite what she seems.

Sunday, May 10

"I Know This Much Is True" -- HBO, 9 p.m.

Follow the parallel lives of identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in a story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness.

Tuesday, May 12

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend" -- Netflix

It's an interactive Kimmy special! Kimmy's getting married, but first, she has to foil the Reverend's evil plot. It's your move: What should she do next?

Friday, May 15

"The Great" -- Hulu

A genre-bending, anti-historical ride through 18th-century Russia following the wildly comedic rise of Catherine the Nothing to Catherine the Great.

Sunday, May 17

"Hightown" -- Starz, 9 p.m.

After a body washes ashore during a holiday weekend, a National Marine Fisheries officer is caught up in a web of drama as she tries to solve the case on her own.

"Snowpiercer" -- TNT, 9 p.m.

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, this series centers on the remaining people, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe.

Thursday, May 21

"Labor of Love" -- FOX, 9 p.m.

Viewers follow along on one woman’s unconventional journey toward potential love and motherhood in this new unscripted show.

Friday, May 22

"Homecoming" -- Amazon Prime Video

A woman wakes in a rowboat adrift a lake, with no memory of how she got there -- or even who she is.

Wednesday, May 27

"Love Life" -- HBO Max

A new romantic comedy anthology series about a thirtysomething's journey to find love.

Friday, May 29

"Space Force" -- Netflix

A four-star general begrudgingly teams up with an eccentric scientist to get the U.S. military's newest agency -- Space Force -- ready for liftoff.

"Ramy" -- Hulu

A young man is a first-generation Egyptian-American who is on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood.

Tuesday, June 2

"Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story" -- USA, 9 p.m.

Season 2 of the true-crime anthology series focuses on love, marriage, betrayal, and murder.

Sunday, June 7

"Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted" -- Nat Geo, 10 p.m.

The celebrity chef travels around the world meeting with indigenous people to learn about their foods and cultures.

Sunday, June 21

"The Chi" -- Showtime, 9 p.m.

A socio-political drama about growing up on the South Side of Chicago.

"Yellowstone" -- Paramount Network

A wealthy rancher and his family must fight to protect what is theirs -- by any means necessary.

"Perry Mason" -- HBO

A legal drama set in 1932 Los Angeles and based on novels and short stories penned by Erle Stanley Gardner.