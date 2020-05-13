FOX billboard series thanks coronavirus first responders, local heroes

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

FOX has deployed a montage of billboards around its Los Angeles studio lot to acknowledge and recognize essential workers, first responders and local heroes of the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is an army of people throughout Los Angeles who are literally risking their lives to help our community get through this crisis safe and sound," FOX Entertainment head of marketing Darren Schillace said. "Whether it’s medical and public safety personnel on the front lines or hard-working individuals in stores, restaurants and other service locations providing the things we’ve long taken for granted, they deserve to be recognized for their selfless contributions to the greater good of our city.”

“These billboards are just a small token of our deep appreciation for everything they do for us day in and day out,” Schillace added.

FOX typically uses promotional billboards to highlight its content, but the coronavirus pandemic has shifted the way Americans do many things, with promotional space being no exception. The move is the first time that a major Hollywood studio has used its promotional billboards as a way to thank first responders and local heroes.

The placards feature uplifting messages directed at the LAPD, essential workers, health care heroes, delivery workers and local farmers. The billboards are part of FOX’s ongoing use of its studio lot to help and thank the Los Angeles community amid the pandemic. FOX recently extended its partnership with L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti to prepare food that is delivered to citizens in need.

In partnership with the mayor’s office and the Los Angeles Department on Disability, FOX food service workers are preparing 10,000 meals each week to be delivered to residents with disabilities, which also helps keep the food service workers employed.

FOX recently extended the initial four-week program after receiving positive feedback from both recipients and staffers.

