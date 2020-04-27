CombatCovid19Challenge sweeps Fox News as network's stars support coronavirus first responders

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The viral #CombatCovid19Challenge is sweeping Fox News as many of the network’s on-air stars have contributed everything from meals to Yankees tickets for first responders and heroes of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand launched the challenge earlier this month. The rules are simple, perform a good deed to help support fellow Americans combat the coronavirus pandemic and then challenge three other people to do the same.

“Do something that will make a difference in your community to make it through this crisis. Do it in a way that’s safe, use PPE, don’t risk anybody’s safety,” Cruz said when announcing the challenge.

Once Fox News personalities caught wind of the viral campaign, they continued to challenge each other, and now some of the network’s biggest stars have taken part.

Ainsley Earhardt and her daughter, Hayden, delivered groceries to her local community center. Sean Hannity purchased 500 New York Yankees tickets for medical workers. Griff Jenkins delivered food to the Washington Hospital Center, and Leland Vittert donated money to a local farm that also benefits a local food bank.

Pete Hegseth delivered food and supplies for those in need to Colts Neck Church and others, while Dana Perino stocked shelves at her local market and took dinner made by a local vendor to the ICU Emergency Room Nurses at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Ed Henry delivered food from a hard-hit restaurant in Manhattan named Amata to the NYPD and FDNY. Shannon Bream brought food to York Hospital’s anesthesiology department, Mike Emanuel delivered food from family-owned Rocco’s of McLean for Virginia first responders handling COVID-19 calls and Bret Baier dropped by the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. to bring food to the medical workers.

Leslie Marshall arranged a social distanced-happy hour for hospital workers, complete with wine and non-alcoholic sparkling cider and Melissa Francis plans to deliver food to the NYPD on Thursday.

Many of the Fox News personalities have shared details of their efforts on social media:

