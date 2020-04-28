Fox News finishes April with largest primetime audience in network history

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox News Channel finished April with its most-watched monthly primetime audience in the network’s history, averaging a staggering 3.7 million viewers as Americans tuned in for the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic.

While Fox News averaged 3.7 million viewers from 8-11 p.m. ET, MSNBC averaged two million and CNN averaged only 1.9 million during the same time period.

Fox News averaged 2.2 million total day viewers, the second most-watched month in the network’s history in that category, behind only April 2003 during coverage of the Iraq War. It was the 46th consecutive month that Fox News finished on top all of basic cable.

FNC has now topped both MSNBC and CNN as the top-rated cable news network among total viewers for 220 consecutive months. FNC beat CNN and MSNBC combined from 5-8 p.m. when President Trump’s coronavirus task force briefings typically air.

FNC also topped all of basic cable among the key demographic of adults age 25-54, averaging 448,000 during total day and 671,000 during primetime.

“Special Report with Bret Baier” finished the month as the No. 1 show in cable news, as coronavirus task force briefings often coincide with the newscast. “Special Report” averaged 5.3 million daily viewers, followed by “The Five” with an average daily audience of 4.7 million.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight,” “Hannity,” “The Story with Martha MacCallum” and “The Ingraham Angle” rounded out the top six, as MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” finished seventh as the most-watched, non-FNC program. No CNN shows finished among the top 15.

Daytime programs “Bill Hemmer Reports,” “The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino” and “Outnumbered Overtime with Harris Faulkner” had their highest-rated months ever in both total viewers and the key demo.

“The Greg Gutfeld Show” finished April as the most-watched late-night program in all of TV, averaging 2.9 million total viewers – ahead of “CBS’ Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” NBC’s The “Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” and ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“MediaBuzz,” hosted by Howard Kurtz, averaged 2.1 million viewers to beat CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” which averaged 1.7 million viewers.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.