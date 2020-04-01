Fountains of Wayne singer Adam Schlesinger dead from coronavirus complications

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fountains of Wayne co-frontman Adam Schlesinger has died following a battle with coronavirus.

The Emmy- and Grammy-winning musician and songwriter, who was also known for his work on the TV show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” died Wednesday at a hospital in upstate New York, his longtime lawyer Josh Grier told The Associated Press.

It is not clear where or how Schlesinger, who was in his early 50s, contracted the novel virus. He had been sedated and on a ventilator for several days.

PRINCE CHARLES SPEAKS OUT ON CORONAVIRUS DIAGNOSIS

On Tuesday, it was revealed that he was in critical condition. "Adam has been hospitalized with COVID-19," Schlesinger's girlfriend, who wished to remain anonymous, told Fox News in a statement sent via his agent.

"He is in critical condition but his condition is improving slightly and we are cautiously optimistic," the statement continued.

Concerns for Schlesinger's health circulated on the Internet early Tuesday after a fan account for a band he co-founded named Ivy claimed the musician had been placed in a medically induced coma as a result of the virus.

'I LOVE ROCK AND ROLL' CO-WRITER ALAN MERRILL'S WIFE REVEALS STRUGGLE TO TREAT HIS CORONAVIRUS IN NEW YORK

Grier told Variety at the time that the artist was not in a coma but confirmed he was being treated at a hospital. "He's very sick and is heavily sedated, as are all people on ventilators," Grier told the outlet.

Schlesinger was nominated for 10 Emmys for writing comical songs across several television shows, winning three. He was nominated for an Academy Award for writing the title song to the 1997 Tom Hanks-directed movie “That Thing You Do."

Raised in New York and Montclair, N.J., Schlesinger formed Fountains of Wayne, named for a lawn ornament store in Wayne, N.J., in 1995 with his classmate from Williams College Chris Collingwood.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

With Schlesinger playing bass and singing backup and Collingwood playing guitar and singing lead, and the two men co-writing songs, the band known for its sunny harmonies and synthesis of pop, rock punk and comedy would have hits in 1996 with “Radiation Vibe” and 2003 with “Stacy's Mom." The latter was nominated for a Grammy.

Schlesinger would then drop behind the scenes and go on to be known for his writing.

He won the 2009 Grammy for best comedy album for writing the songs on “A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All!” a companion to a TV Christmas special with songs performed by Stephen Colbert and Elvis Costello.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In recent years he was known along with the show's star Rachel Bloom as one of the songwriters behind “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” the musical comedy series on the CW.

Last year, Schlesinger, Bloom and Jack Dolgen won an Emmy for the show's song, “Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal."

Schlesinger was divorced and had two daughters.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto and The Associated Press contributed to this report