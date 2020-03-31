Fountains of Wayne singer Adam Schlesinger hospitalized in critical condition after contracting coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fountains of Wayne co-frontman Adam Schlesinger has been hospitalized and is in critical condition after contracting the coronavirus, his girlfriend told Fox News.

"Adam has been hospitalized with COVID-19," Schlesinger's girlfriend, who wishes to remain anonymous, she said in a statement sent via his agent early Tuesday.

"He is in critical condition but his condition is improving slightly and we are cautiously optimistic," the statement continued.

CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Concerns for Schlesinger's health circulated the Internet early Tuesday after a fan account for a band he co-founded named Ivy claimed the singer had been placed in a medically induced coma as a result of the virus.

The singer's attorney, Josh Grier, told Variety the singer is not in a coma but confirmed he is being treated at an upstate New York hospital.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY 'TAKING GOVERNMENT ADVICE' AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: REPORT

"He's very sick and is heavily sedated, as are all people on ventilators," Grier told the outlet.

Fountains of Wayne is known for its former smash hit "Stacy's Mom," which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Vocal Pop Performance in the early 2000s. In addition to Ivy, the musician co-founded the band Tinted Windows.

Schlesinger has been nominated for a number of awards, including Oscars, Tonys, Grammys and a total of 10 Emmy nominations.

In 2010, the singer took home a Grammy for best comedy album for his "A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All." He also scored a primetime Emmy for outstanding original music and lyrics of the song "If I had the Time" in 2013, according to his IMDB page.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Additionally, his work on "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" landed him, Rachel Bloom and Jack Dolgen an Emmy award in 2019 for the song "Anti-Depressants Are So Not a Big Deal."