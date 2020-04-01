Rachel Bloom, husband Dan Gregor welcome daughter during coronavirus pandemic: 'Most emotionally intense week'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Rachel Bloom and her husband Dan Gregor have welcomed a daughter, who was born in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The 32-year-old actress made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday, detailing the tough week she has to face after giving birth.

"She’s here. She’s home," Bloom wrote. "Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor’s lives."

Bloom revealed that her daughter had fluid in her lungs, which is the problem that "the lovely doctors and nurses" were working to solve while preparing "for the upcoming COVID storm."

"The whole family is now home safe and I am just so grateful to all of our medical workers," the "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" star said. "From those in our NICUs to those directly helping COVID patients like Adam, they are sacrificing so much to fight on the front lines of this war. Thank you thank you thank you."

Bloom added: "Brb, gonna go get to know the person who came out of my vagina."

Country star Maren Morris has also given birth since the coronavirus outbreak.

Morris, 29, addressed her experience of bringing a baby into the world during this time.

“Having him in the middle of a global health crisis was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are,” she wrote on Instagram. “Holding him and healing my body in a maternity ward that’s eerily quiet from us not being allowed visitors or family at this time, but strangely serene.”