©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Entertainment

'60s teen idol Bobby Sherman diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

Sherman had hit singles like 'Little Woman' and appeared on shows like 'Here Come the Brides'

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Bobby Sherman, famous as a teen idol singer and actor in the 1960s, has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Sherman’s wife, Brigitte Poublon, confirmed the news to Fox News Digital.

In a statement shared on Facebook, she addressed his "cherished fans," writing, "As many of you know, Bobby has been retired for some time and is no longer able to participate in cameos, sign autographs, or make appearances.

Close up of Bobby Sherman

Bobby Sherman has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, his wife confirmed to Fox News Digital. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

"It is with a heavy heart that we share Bobby has recently been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. During this challenging time, we kindly ask for your understanding and respect for our privacy."

Poublon concluded the statement, "Thank you so much for still remembering him. We really appreciate it."

Sherman began his career in Hollywood with appearances on episodes of "Honey West" and "The Monkees" before landing his breakout role in the 1968 Western series "Here Come the Brides."

Stars of Here Come the Brides, left to right: David Soul (later played the role of Hutch in Starsky and Hutch), Robert Brown and Bobby Sherman,

The stars of "Here Come the Brides," from left, David Soul, Robert Brown and Bobby Sherman, are shown. Sherman also gained success as a pop singer. The series ran from 1968-1970. (Bettmann/Getty Images)

He also began a music career during that time with hit singles like "Little Woman," "Easy Come, Easy Go," "La La La" and "Julie, Do Ya Love Me."

Throughout his career, he also appeared on shows like "Fantasy Island," "The Love Boat," and "Frasier," his last credited appearance in 1997.

After an appearance on the TV show "Emergency!" in 1974, Sherman decided to change career paths and eventually leave entertainment to be a technical reserve police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Bobby Sherman, the 1970s teen heartthrob, who is now a San Bernardino County deputy sheriff.

Sherman put his Hollywood career aside in the 1970s and '80s to become a technical reserve police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department. (Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

According to the Los Angeles Police Reserve Foundation’s Facebook page, Sherman was also an EMT and, in 1999, was named LAPD Reserve Officer of the Year.

Sherman was previously married to Patti Carnel, with whom he shares two sons. He married Poublon in 2010.

Brigitte Poublon Sherman and Bobby Sherman posing together

Sherman married Brigitte Poublon Sherman in 2010. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for The Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children's Foundation)

Together, the couple began the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation, which provides children in Ghana with education and meals.