'60s teen idol Bobby Sherman diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

Bobby Sherman, famous as a teen idol singer and actor in the 1960s, has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Sherman’s wife, Brigitte Poublon, confirmed the news to Fox News Digital.

In a statement shared on Facebook, she addressed his "cherished fans," writing, "As many of you know, Bobby has been retired for some time and is no longer able to participate in cameos, sign autographs, or make appearances.

BOBBY RYDELL, ’60S TEEN IDOL AND 'BYE BYE BIRDIE' STAR, DEAD AT 79

"It is with a heavy heart that we share Bobby has recently been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. During this challenging time, we kindly ask for your understanding and respect for our privacy."

Poublon concluded the statement, "Thank you so much for still remembering him. We really appreciate it."

Sherman began his career in Hollywood with appearances on episodes of "Honey West" and "The Monkees" before landing his breakout role in the 1968 Western series "Here Come the Brides."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He also began a music career during that time with hit singles like "Little Woman," "Easy Come, Easy Go," "La La La" and "Julie, Do Ya Love Me."

Throughout his career, he also appeared on shows like "Fantasy Island," "The Love Boat," and "Frasier," his last credited appearance in 1997.

After an appearance on the TV show "Emergency!" in 1974, Sherman decided to change career paths and eventually leave entertainment to be a technical reserve police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

According to the Los Angeles Police Reserve Foundation’s Facebook page, Sherman was also an EMT and, in 1999, was named LAPD Reserve Officer of the Year.

Sherman was previously married to Patti Carnel, with whom he shares two sons. He married Poublon in 2010.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Together, the couple began the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation, which provides children in Ghana with education and meals.