Bobby Rydell, ’60s teen idol and 'Bye Bye Birdie' star, dead at 79

Bobby Rydell, the star of "Bye Bye Birdie," has died. He was 79.

According to Variety, the former '60s teen idol – known for the songs "Wildwood Days" and "Volare" – died from pneumonia.

Rydell's pal radio personality Jerry Blavat told the outlet: "Out of all the kids" from that era, "he had the best pipes and was the greatest entertainer. He told the best stories, did the best impersonations and was the nicest guy."

