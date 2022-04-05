Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Bobby Rydell, ’60s teen idol and 'Bye Bye Birdie' star, dead at 79

The 'Wildwood Days' and 'Volare' singer died from pneumonia

By Mariah Haas , Janelle Ash | Fox News
Bobby Rydell, the star of "Bye Bye Birdie," has died.  He was 79.

According to Variety, the former '60s teen idol – known for the songs "Wildwood Days" and "Volare"  – died from pneumonia.

Rydell's pal radio personality Jerry Blavat told the outlet: "Out of all the kids" from that era, "he had the best pipes and was the greatest entertainer. He told the best stories, did the best impersonations and was the nicest guy."

