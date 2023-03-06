Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity News
Published

Former 'SNL' star Pete Davidson's car crash being investigated: police

Police are doing an investigation into what exactly was the cause of the accident

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Kate Beckinsale reacts to funny meme about her Pete Davidson make-out session Video

Kate Beckinsale reacts to funny meme about her Pete Davidson make-out session

Kate Beckinsale gives cheeky response to meme about her passionate Pete Davidson make-out session

Actor Pete Davidson was involved in a car accident late Saturday evening, Fox News Digital can confirm.

At 11:12 PM on March 4, officers responded to calls of a traffic accident taking place at the intersection of Rodeo Drive and Elevado Avenue in Los Angeles.

Davidson was traveling with a female passenger, per Lieutenant Moreno of the Beverly Hills Police.

It has been reported that Davidson was with rumored girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders at the time of the crash.

A dark-colored Mercedes-Benz was significantly damaged from the crash involving Pete Davidson.

A dark-colored Mercedes-Benz was significantly damaged from the crash involving Pete Davidson. (Mega Agency)

PETE DAVIDSON RIDS HIMSELF OF KIM KARDASHIAN TATTOOS, FLAUNTS NEW RELATIONSHIP WITH CHASE SUI WONDERS

A dark Mercedes-Benz sedan struck a fire hydrant, prompting officials to be called.

"Preliminary investigators believe speed may have been a factor," Lieutenant Reginald Evans told Fox News Digital, who said no arrests had been made.

"[Davidson] was not arrested for it. Action investigators will do, you know, an investigation into what exactly was the cause of the accident, but at the time it didn't seem like there was — that was a factor," he said when asked if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Chase Sui Wonders and Pete Davidson co-star together in the film "Bodies Bodies Bodies."

Chase Sui Wonders and Pete Davidson co-star together in the film "Bodies Bodies Bodies." (Rodin Eckenroth/Dimitrios Kambouris)

Lieutenant Moreno expanded, sharing, "Nobody was injured. Nobody at the home and nobody in the car," implying a residential home was also impacted by the crash.

"We did make contact with somebody who is responsible for the home," he said.

Prior to the accident, Davidson was on-stage at the Kids' Choice Awards, presenting an award with his "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" co-stars.

Pete Davidson and his "Transformers" co-stars Dominique Fishback and Anthony Ramos appeared on stage at the Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday.

Pete Davidson and his "Transformers" co-stars Dominique Fishback and Anthony Ramos appeared on stage at the Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday. (ROBYN BECK/AFP)

Davidson and Wonders recently began a romantic relationship after starring together in the film "Bodies Bodies Bodies."

Davidson had previously been linked to model Emily Ratajkowski after his nine-month relationship with Kim Kardashian.

In February, the couple was spotted getting cozy together in Hawaii, and the two also attended the Daytona 500 Race in Florida. Davison and Wonders had recently returned from yet another Hawaiian vacation when the accident took place.

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders attended the Daytona 500 race in Daytona Beach, Florida together last month.

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders attended the Daytona 500 race in Daytona Beach, Florida together last month. (Chris Graythen)

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

