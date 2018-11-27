Miss Moscow 2015 converts to Islam, marries King of Malaysia

A former Miss Moscow has become the new "Queen of Malaysia" after she converted to Islam and married the country's King Muhammad V of Kelantan.

Oksana Voevodina, 25, is 24 years younger than her new husband who has been on the throne since 2016.

Voevodina wed the Malaysian monarch at a lavish royal wedding ceremony in Moscow.

The 49-year-old king was dressed in Malaysian national dress and the bride wore a white wedding gown. The reception was alcohol-free and all food was halal.

Before becoming a royal bride she said: "When I was at school I was a kind of bandit. I liked some skaters, bikes, BMX, guys who took part in competitions."

But she later commented: "I think that the man must be the head of the family and of course shall not earn less than a woman."

Little is known about Voevodina apart from her victory in the Miss Moscow contest three years ago when her vital statistics were given as 33-23-35.

It is not known how the pair met and it is unclear whether she has been married before.

Doctor’s daughter Voevodina was 22 in 2015 when she won the title of Miss Moscow.

Her dad Andrey Gorbatenko is an orthopedic surgeon from Rostov-on-Don believed to be in his late 50s.

He is seen hugging her in a picture taken on a boat near the Kremlin as she wears her beauty crown.

She claimed she only realized the power of her looks when she went to university.

Voevodina said: "I was the tallest in my class (at school) and the most slim, and I was a bit worried about that.

"Only when I was at university, did I realize that this was my strong side.

"Young guys started to pay attention and I realized that they looked at me more often than at fat and not very tall girls."

Her mother was a beauty contestant in a local contest in Penza in the early 1990s soon after the collapse of the USSR.

The Malaysian head of state was educated at Oakham School in Rutland, England, and St. Cross College, Oxford University.

Later he attended the European Business School in London.

His heir is currently his younger brother Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra.

