Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Former Disney Channel star Orlando Brown arrested for domestic violence, smiles in mug shot

The 'That's So Raven' star previously discussed his struggles with addiction and homelessness on the 'Dr. Phil' show.

By Cara Haladey | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

"That's So Raven" star Orlando Brown has been arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, police said.

Officer Torres of the Lima Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that the former Disney Channel star was arrested Thursday in Ohio for domestic violence by threats. 

An arrest report obtained by People magazine alleges that a person claiming to be a relative said Brown was acting "crazy" and "came at him with a hammer and knife in a threatening manner." 

The relative also told police that Brown had been staying at his home for about two weeks because Brown "is homeless, and he did not want him to go to a homeless shelter."

FORMER DISNEY STAR ORLANDO BROWN JAILED IN VEGAS, PENDING DOMESTIC BATTERY TRIAL

Former Disney Channel star Orlando Brown smiles for the camera in his mug shot.

Former Disney Channel star Orlando Brown smiles for the camera in his mug shot. (Credit Allen County Sheriff’s Department)

The 35-year-old, who starred as Eddie Thomas alongside Raven-Symoné on the popular Disney Channel show "That's So Raven" from 2003-2007, has a long, troubled history including drinking, addiction and multiple arrests.

Actor Orlando Brown has been arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

Actor Orlando Brown has been arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In 2018, during an episode of "Dr. Phil," he admitted he had been drinking a lot, using drugs and selling crystal meth. He also made headlines that year when he got a large tattoo of his former co-star Raven-Symoné's face on his neck and chest. 

"That's So Raven" stars Anneliese van der Pol, left, Raven-Symoné, center, and Orlando Brown.

"That's So Raven" stars Anneliese van der Pol, left, Raven-Symoné, center, and Orlando Brown. (Photo by Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

While speaking with Dr. Phil, Brown said he wanted to clean up for his kids. When asked how many kids he had, he responded, "quite a bit, but four that I know of." He also claimed on the show that Michael Jackson was his father.

While Brown is best known for "That's So Raven," he also appeared on shows including "Family Matters", "Moesha" and "The Proud Family."

Brown is being held in Allen County jail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cara Haladey is a Deputy Managing Editor for Fox News Digital.

Cara oversees celebrity and entertainment stories for the site, leading coverage on the latest Hollywood news.  

Trending