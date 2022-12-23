Former Disney Channel star Orlando Brown arrested for domestic violence, smiles in mug shot

"That's So Raven" star Orlando Brown has been arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, police said.

Officer Torres of the Lima Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that the former Disney Channel star was arrested Thursday in Ohio for domestic violence by threats.

An arrest report obtained by People magazine alleges that a person claiming to be a relative said Brown was acting "crazy" and "came at him with a hammer and knife in a threatening manner."

The relative also told police that Brown had been staying at his home for about two weeks because Brown "is homeless, and he did not want him to go to a homeless shelter."

The 35-year-old, who starred as Eddie Thomas alongside Raven-Symoné on the popular Disney Channel show "That's So Raven" from 2003-2007, has a long, troubled history including drinking, addiction and multiple arrests.

In 2018, during an episode of "Dr. Phil," he admitted he had been drinking a lot, using drugs and selling crystal meth. He also made headlines that year when he got a large tattoo of his former co-star Raven-Symoné's face on his neck and chest.

While speaking with Dr. Phil, Brown said he wanted to clean up for his kids. When asked how many kids he had, he responded, "quite a bit, but four that I know of." He also claimed on the show that Michael Jackson was his father.

While Brown is best known for "That's So Raven," he also appeared on shows including "Family Matters", "Moesha" and "The Proud Family."

Brown is being held in Allen County jail.