Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

In Court

Former ‘American Idol’ producer Nigel Lythgoe claims Paula Abdul lied in sexual assault lawsuit against him

Paula Abdul accused Nigel Lythgoe of sexually assaulting her during one of the 'initial seasons' of 'American Idol'

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Paula Abdul sues former 'American Idol' producer for alleged sexual assault Video

Paula Abdul sues former 'American Idol' producer for alleged sexual assault

Fox News correspondent Danamarie McNicholl joins 'Fox News Live' with the latest on allegations ‘American Idol’ producer Nigel Lythgoe sexually assaulted Paula Abdul.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Nigel Lythgoe claimed Paula Abdul lied in her lawsuit accusing the former "American Idol" producer of sexual assault.

Lythgoe's legal team showcased the nature of their friendship in court documents filed Tuesday and obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Lythgoe did not harass, bully, or sexually abuse Abdul," the lawsuit read. "How do we know?" 

"Abdul’s own words: her private emails and text messages and public statements on social media, made time and time again during and after the time she now alleges the abuse occurred, wherein Abdul expressed how she really felt about Lythgoe, her friend and colleague, both during periods of time when the two worked together and during periods of time when they did not."

PAULA ABDUL SUES ‘AMERICAN IDOL’ EXECUTIVE PRODUCER NIGEL LYTHGOE FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT

Paula Abdul and Nigel Lythgoe as judges on SYTYCD

Nigel Lythgoe claimed Paula Abdul lied about sexual assault allegations. (Getty Images)

The lawsuit included a myriad of text messages, emails and social media posts, including a birthday message sent from the "American Idol" judge to Lythgoe in June 2014, according to the lawsuit.

The note read: "Hi Nigel, Thank you for the beautiful flowers – they were exquisite! But, I have to say the kicker was the birthday card last night. I am still howling! I also wanted to let you know how happy I was to have you and Andrea join me on my special day! I know you had a previous commitment and was very touched that you were able to move things around to celebrate with me. I truly appreciate our friendship and am looking forward to launching our project. Xo Xo Paula"

‘SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE’ JUDGE NIGEL LYTHGOE STEPS DOWN FROM SHOW AFTER SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS

Nigel Lythgoe and Paula Abdul on the American Idol set

Nigel Lythgoe and Paula Abdul worked together on "American Idol" and again on "So You Think You Can Dance." (Getty Images)

Abdul claimed Lythgoe sexually assaulted her in an elevator during one of the "initial seasons" of "American Idol."

"Lythgoe shoved Abdul against the wall, then grabbed her genitals and breasts, and began shoving his tongue down her throat," the court documents, filed in December and obtained by Fox News Digital, read.

"Abdul attempted to push Lythgoe away from her. When the doors to the elevator for her door opened, Abdul ran out of the elevator and to her hotel room. Abdul quickly called one of her representatives in tears to inform them of the assault."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Paula Abdul smiles directly at the camera in a blue dress and white shawl

Paula Abdul sued Nigel Lythgoe for sexual assault in December. (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Lythgoe allegedly sexually assaulted Abdul again during her time as a judge on "So You Think You Can Dance." Abdul claimed the incident occurred at a dinner party, which she had believed was a "professional invitation."

"Toward the end of the evening, Lythgoe forced himself on top of Abdul while she was seated on his couch and attempted to kiss her while proclaiming that the two would make an excellent ‘power couple,’" the lawsuit alleged.

"Abdul pushed Lythgoe off of her, explaining that she was not interested in his advances and immediately left," the documents continued.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Nigel Lythgoe smiling

Nigel Lythgoe created "So You Think You Can Dance." (Getty Images)

At the time the lawsuit was filed, Lythgoe insisted he and Abdul had always been "entirely platonic" friends.

"To say that I am shocked and saddened by the allegations made against me by Paula Abdul is a wild understatement," Lythgoe previously said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "For more than two decades, Paula and I have interacted as dear – and entirely platonic – friends and colleagues." 

"Yesterday, however, out of the blue, I learned of these claims in the press and I want to be clear: not only are they false, they are deeply offensive to me and to everything I stand for."

Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, and Simon Cowell at the "American Idol" judges table.

Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell were judges on "American Idol" from 2002 to 2009. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Abdul was a member of "American Idol's" original judges' panel alongside Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson during the show's first eight seasons from 2002 to 2009. Lythgoe served as the showrunner of "American Idol" from 2002 to 2008 and made a return in later years.

Lythgoe co-created "So You Think You Can Dance" with "American Idol" creator Simon Fuller and served as a judge for the dance competition series' first 16 seasons from 2005 to 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending