Foo Fighters postpone weekend concert in Los Angeles after team member tests positive for COVID-19

The Foo Fighters anticipated return to the stage in Los Angeles has been postponed after someone in their organization tested positive for COVID-19.

The rock band announced news of the postponement on their Twitter page on Wednesday.

"Despite having made every effort to follow CDC Covid protocols and local laws, there has been a confirmed Covid-19 case within the Foo Fighters organization. Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, Saturdays show at the Los Angeles Forum is being postponed to a later date," the statement reads.

The band said the new date of the concert will be announced "shortly" and tickets already purchased for July 17 will be "honored for the new date."

Last month, the band announced in a press release that it's finally moving forward with its postponed 25th-anniversary tour, now called their 26th-anniversary tour.

"FOO FIGHTERS FIRST U.S. DATES OF 26th ANNIVERSARY TOUR ANNOUNCED," the group said. "Having confirmed their appearances atop the 2021 lineups of Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and Bottlerock, Foo Fighters are answering the burning question of ‘Are they doing any of their own shows?’ with a resounding F**K YES."

The Foo Fighters July 17th performance would have been the Forum's first full-capacity show since the COVID-19 pandemic surged in 2020. The Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix Finals are still scheduled to take place at the venue on July 19.

The band's next show is set for July 28 in Cincinnati, Ohio. It has yet to be announced if that show will also be affected by the contraction of COVID-19 within the organization.