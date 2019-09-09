Ex-Victoria's Secret model Nicole Weider on finding Jesus, new role in faith-based film

She was a Victoria's Secret and Maxim fashion model at the age of 17 before quitting the industry to inspire young women online and star in faith-based films.

Nicole Weider, a former model, is the producer and actress in "Catching Faith 2," which was released last week in Walmart and on demand. She also serves as the editor-in-chief of "Project Inspired," an online community for young women bombarded with harmful messages.

‘OVERCOMER’ ACTOR LEFT HOLLYWOOD MOVIE WHEN ASKED TO DO NUDITY: 'I HAD TO CHOOSE CAREER OR CHRIST'

"I realized the modeling industry wasn't all it's cracked up to be. I was really objectified," Weider told "Fox & Friends" on Monday, adding, "It was hurting my self-esteem and it was harmful, and so I realized I wanted more for my life and I didn't just want to focus on my outer appearance."

But the California model found a new calling in Christ.

"I was actually at a low point in my life, and my friend told me about Jesus," she told co-host Ainsley Earhardt. "And so I wanted to give my life to him, and then once I did, all of these amazing things happened and God is so wonderful and amazing."

ALISON SWEENEY GETS CANDID ABOUT GROWING UP ON TV AND NOT GETTING TEMPTED IN HOLLYWOOD

Off the runway, Weider now plays a wedding planner in "Catching Faith 2," which portrays a family sticking through hardships.

"I feel like the country needs a lot more wholesome messages, good old-fashioned family values because there are so many harmful movies that are not inspiring," she said. "And so I feel like the country is hungry for quality content that they can watch with the whole family."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After years of advocating to "cover up" Cosmopolitan magazine on newsstands, Walmart removed it completely from its checkout lanes last year.