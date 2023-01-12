Florence Pugh opens up about 21-year age gap with ex Zach Braff

Florence Pugh opened up about people's displeasure of her relationship with actor Zach Braff.

Pugh, 27, and Braff, 47, first sparked romance rumors in 2019. The two chose to keep their relationship mostly private and rarely shared photos of them together on social media.

However, the "Don't Worry Darling" actress said "people didn't like" the relationship in a new interview with Vogue.

"We weren’t in anyone’s faces. It was just that people didn’t like it," she told the outlet. "They imagined me with someone younger and someone in blockbusters. I think young relationships in Hollywood are so easily twisted because they add to the gossip sites. It’s exciting to watch. And I think I was in a relationship that didn’t do any of that."

FLORENCE PUGH GOES SHEER AGAIN FOLLOWING CRITICISM OVER VALENTINO DRESS

Despite the relationship being over, Braff had only good things to say about his ex-girlfriend. The two just completed a project together. Braff wrote the movie "A Good Person," which stars Pugh and will premiere in March.

It's unclear when Pugh and Braff ended their relationship. The actress confirmed the split for the first time during an interview for Harper's Bazaar's September cover story.

JENNIFER COOLIDGE, CHER AND HOLLYWOOD STARS WHO GO FOR YOUNGER PARTNERS: EXPERTS EXPLAIN WHY AGE GAPS CAN WORK

"We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," Pugh said at the time. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that.

"I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Pugh has seen recent success in Hollywood.

The actress landed her debut role in the 2014 film "The Falling." In 2019, she stunned fans with performances in "Midsommar" and "Little Women."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pugh followed up her success with roles in "Black Widow" alongside Scarlett Johansson and "Don't Worry Darling" with Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde.

In 2020, she earned her first Oscar nomination for best supporting actress for "Little Women."