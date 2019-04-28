'Flip or Flop' star Tarek El Moussa eager to date, but not have kids after Christina Anstead divorce

Listen up ladies: "Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa is looking for a girlfriend!

The HGTV star, who split from co-star and onetime business partner Christina Anstead in 2016, admits he's on the prowl for a new love.

“I think I’m looking for something,” El Moussa, 37, told Us Weekly in an interview released on Saturday. “You know, my life’s been going really well and everything’s great; I’m super happy. The only thing missing in my life is a best friend, and that’s one thing I do miss about a relationship.”

'FLIP OR FLOP' STAR TAREK EL MOUSSA SHARES SWEET SNAP OF HIS KIDS

'FLIP OR FLOP' DIRECTOR RECALLS MOMENT WHEN TAREK EL MOUSSA AND CHRISTINA ANSTEAD CROSSED THE LINE IN ON-SET FIGHT

El Moussa doesn't have any specific traits or dealbreakers in mind for his next love, and admits that he doesn't want to jump into anything too quickly. That said what he's looking for is "my best friend," he said. "Someone that adores me and someone that lets me adore them."

As far as the prospect of having more kids, El Moussa, who shares daughter Brayden and son Taylor with Anstead, admitted, “I’ll say no, but love will make you do crazy things. It’ll make you do some crazy freaking things.”

CHRISTINA ANSTEAD'S UPCOMING HGTV SERIES TO FEATURE NEW FAMILY WITH ANT ANTSTEAD

'FLIP OR FLOP' EXES CHRISTINA ANSTEAD, TAREK EL MOUSSA BEGIN FILMING NEW SEASON TOGETHER

Taylor, El Moussa says, has been encouraging her papa to find a new wife.

“My daughter’s been pushing me for a while,” he said. “Marriage? I’m just trying to figure out if I want to date a girl right now.”

For her part, Anstead, 35, is expecting a baby boy with husband Ant Anstead. El Moussa accidentally spilled the beans on the baby's sex, and confessed that he felt terrible when it happened.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“[I] felt bad! I didn’t think about it. I was just talking," he said. "She handled it pretty darn well, actually, and I was really sorry.”