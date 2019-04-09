Tarek El Moussa reveals the sex of ex-wife Christina Anstead’s baby: ‘I’m excited for her new chapter’

It seems as if Tarek El Moussa accidentally spilled the beans on the sex of pregnant ex-wife Christina Anstead’s baby.

While speaking about his relationship with his ex-wife and business partner on Monday, the “Flip or Flop” star might have unknowingly revealed that Anstead is having a baby boy.

“You know, it’s been a few years now – at the beginning, it was like pulling teeth, let’s be honest. But, things are good today – she’s remarried, she’s actually pregnant – everyone knows that,” El Moussa, 37, told TMZ. “She’s having a son, my kids are super excited, I’m excited for her new chapter in life, and they’re a great couple – and I really do hope the best for them.”

Anstead, 35, and her husband Ant, 40, announced last month via social media that they are expecting a baby this coming fall.

“@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyansteadthis link opens in a new tab coming this September!! The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling ♥️” the mom-of-two wrote alongside a photo of a sonogram.

“#5 #Gonnaneedabiggercarthis link opens in a new tab! 🚌 😂,” she joked.

Following El Moussa's accidental reveal, a rep for Anstead told Us Weekly on Tuesday that: "While Christina and Ant wished they could have shared the news themselves, they are very excited to welcome a baby boy in the fall.”

Anstead shares son Brayden, 3, and daughter Taylor, 8, with El Moussa, while Ant also has two children from his previous marriage: son Archie, 12, and daughter Amelie, 15.

The couple surprised fans when they secretly married in December 2018 in Newport Beach, Calif. after they began dating in November 2017.

Fox News’ Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.