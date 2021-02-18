FKA twigs recounts alleged abuse by Shia LaBeouf

FKA twigs is speaking out.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter, born Tahliah Barnett, filed a lawsuit in December accusing Shia LaBeouf, 34, of abusing her during their former relationship.

In the suit -- which also included similar accusations from another ex of the actor's -- Barnett accused the star of "relentlessly" abusing her physically, mentally and emotionally.

Not long after the suit was filed, LaBeouf issued a response in which he denied "each and every" allegation made by Barnett and claimed she "has not suffered any injury or damage as a result of [his] actions."

Now, Barnett has sat down with CBS' Gayle King to open up about the alleged ordeal and addressed how things escalated between the two.

The relationship had red flags from the beginning, the songstress claimed.

"In the beginning, he would jump over the fence where I was staying and leave flowers outside my door and poems and books," she recalled to King during a "CBS This Morning" interview. "I thought it was very romantic, but that quickly changed. I understand now that that's testing your boundaries."

Barnett said she's now come to realize that it's "inappropriate" to jump over a fence. "That's breaking a boundary, but it didn't stop there," she explained.

"His behavior became gradually more and more abusive," Barnett alleged.

A rep for LaBeouf did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Barnett has used the term "love bombing" in her accusations against the "Holes" star, which she explained as "putting me on a pedestal, telling me that I was amazing, over-the-top displays of affection, just to knock me off the pedestal, to tell me that I was worthless, to criticize me, to berate me, to pick me apart," she alleged.

The star also claimed she was required to offer up "a certain amount of physical affection a day" for LaBeouf, including touching and kissing. She alleged she had to engage in 20 displays of physical affection each day.

According to Barnett, LaBeouf would allegedly "gaslight" her, which she described as when "somebody minimizes your experience and is altering your narrative and not listening to you and denying your experience."

"Eventually it did become physical," she claimed before alleging: "There were certain instances where he would push me and then he would say, 'You fell,' and I would get really confused and I would think, 'Maybe I did.'"

She also recounted a trip that the pair took to a spa, which she alleged saw LaBeouf "speeding down the motorway and saying that if I left him or if I said that I didn't love him and I was going to leave him, that he would smash the car into the side of a wall."

Barnett said that at the time, she thought that LaBeouf was in such desperate need of control, that he'd allegedly rather "kill us both" than lose his control.

Next, she alleged, LaBeouf pulled into a gas station where he picked her up, threw her against the car and began "strangling" her.

"That's when I realized, 'I need to get help to get out of this relationship,'" the "Two Weeks" singer told King.

Barnett said that originally, she "didn't want to" file a lawsuit against the "Honey Boy" star, but "wanted to ensure that he got help privately so he couldn't hurt anyone else the way he hurt me."

She said she asked LaBeouf to donate money to charity as well, but he allegedly didn't, so she filed the suit.

In regards to LaBeouf's statement in which he said that he's "sorry" for his "abusive" behavior to those in his life, Barnett said she was reminded of the alleged "gaslighting" that she accused him of.

"I couldn't carry it anymore. I felt like I was cracking," she told King of coming forward with her accusations. "Whereas now I feel like I've handed his disfunction back to him and it's his."

These days, she's feeling "brave," Barnett noted.