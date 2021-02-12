Shia LaBeouf responds to FKA Twigs lawsuit, denies 'each and every allegation': report

Shia LaBeouf and his legal team have reportedly responded to the lawsuit brought against him by his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett.

LaBeouf, 34, denied "each and every" allegation made by Barnett and claimed she "has not suffered any injury or damage as a result of [his] actions," according to court filings obtained by E! News.

Additionally, his team "does not believe" Barnett is entitled to any financial relief or damages.

In the suit, the musician alleged she suffered "relentless abuse" in their relationship including sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress, as first reported by The New York Times.

In Barnett's lawsuit, she said at times during their nine-month relationship back in 2018 she feared for her life.

The docs, filed on Dec. 11, details several alleged incidents, including the actor "recklessly" driving a car with Barnett inside, "threatening to crash unless she professed her love for him."

She also claimed the LaBeouf also knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease. After filing the suit, Barnett addressed her allegations on Twitter.

"It may be surprising to you to learn that I was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship," she began a string of tweets. "It was hard for me to process too, during and after I never thought something like this would happen to me."

Barnett said in coming forward, she hoped "to help people understand that when you are under the coercive control of an abuser or in an intimate partner violent relationship leaving doesn’t feel like a safe or achievable option."

Later in December, LaBeouf entered into a treatment program. In a response to the New York Times, LaBeouf said he has "no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations."

"Shia needs help and he knows that," LaBeouf’s attorney said to Variety. "We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs."

LaBeouf's past is riddled with strife as well, as he struggled with addiction to drugs and alcohol and suffered several public breakdowns after rising to fame as a young star on Disney Channel's "Even Stevens."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.