'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines get spinoff

If "Fixer Upper" wasn't enough to fill your Chip and Joanna Gaines fix, you're in luck. The HGTV stars are premiering a new series called "Behind the Design."

HGTV announced the new half-hour spinoff series, "Fixer Upper: Behind the Design," will focus on Joanna Gaines' design process and will premiere in 2017.

"We have a lot of questions about the designs and what goes on, on 'Fixer Upper' and how we get from point A to Z when it comes to these house and these projects from a design standpoint, which focuses on each project," Joanna Gaines said in a video on Instagram. "And you get a more inside scoop of how we came up with a lot of the decisions and the design elements that we got to incorporate."

A sneak peek of the new series will air March 28 after the final episode of season 4 of "Fixer Upper" on HGTV.

The Waco, Texas, residents may living the good life now, but the stars previously opened up about their serious struggles before the fame.

“I remember when we first got married the only money we had was what was in Chip’s pocket," Joanna Gaines told People magazine in October 2016. "He always had a wad of cash, but we were broke. If I needed to go grocery shopping it’s whatever was in his pocket. That’s how we paid the bills."