'Friends' star Matthew Perry leaves behind $1 million trust named after Woody Allen's 'Annie Hall' character

Matthew Perry left behind $1 million in a living trust seemingly named after Woody Allen's character in "Annie Hall."

Perry created the will in 2009, according to the legal document obtained by People magazine. It states that he wanted to leave his items in the "Alvy Singer Living Trust."

The actor named his parents – John Perry and Suzanne Morrison – as the primary beneficiaries. His half-sister Caitlin Morrison and ex-girlfriend Rachel Dunn are also listed as beneficiaries.

While Perry never had kids, the "Friends" star made sure to note that if he had children, they would not have had access to the estate.

Perry died Oct. 28 from an apparent drowning at his California home, law enforcement sources previously confirmed to Fox News Digital. He was 54.

His autopsy was completed on Oct. 29, and his cause of death was listed as "deferred," pending toxicology results, by the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner.

Perry's autopsy report was later released by the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner. The actor died from "acute effects of ketamine," along with "coronary artery disease, buprenorphrine effects" contributing to his death.

"There were trace amounts of ketamine detected in the stomach contents," the autopsy listed. "The exact method of intake in Mr. Perry's case is unknown."

"Prescription medications and loose pills" were also found at Perry's residence, according to the autopsy report.

"Alcohol, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, PCP, fentanyl were all not detected (negative)."

Perry's friends and family gathered on Nov. 3 to remember the late actor. Perry's loved ones were seen at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills, according to Page Six .

The site is not far from the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California, where "Friends" was filmed.

Forest Lawn is the final resting place of many Hollywood stars, including Lucille Ball, Andy Gibb, John Ritter, Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher, Paul Walker, Brittany Murphy and Bob Barker.

Perry gained fame at the age of 24 after he was cast as Chandler Bing in "Friends."

However, Perry wanted to be remembered as something more than his character from the sitcom.

"The best thing about me, bar none, is if somebody comes up to me and says, 'I can't stop drinking, can you help me?' I can say yes and follow up and do it," he said in a November 2022 interview with Tom Power. "When I die, I don't want 'Friends' to be the first thing that's mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that's mentioned."

