Lori Loughlin signs autographs for fans in Boston ahead of college admissions scandal court hearing

By Jessica Sager | Fox News
Several college coaches and TV actress Lori Loughlin have been fired from their jobs after being charged in the nationwide scam; William La Jeunesse reports on the fallout.

Lori Loughlin put on a happy face for fans ahead of a court hearing for her alleged role in a nationwide college admissions scandal.

Loughlin, 54, signed autographs and chatted with fans in Boston's Logan International Airport on Tuesday.

The former Hallmark Channel star also posed for photos with well-wishers.

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are slated to appear in court in Boston on Wednesday on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Lori Loughlin signs autographs and chats with fans the day before her court hearing in Boston for her alleged role in a nationwide college admissions scam. Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of using bribes to get their daughters admitted to USC. (Backgrid)

The couple allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to William "Rick" Singer to have their two daughters, 20-year-old Isabella and 19-year-old YouTube star Olivia Jade, designated as recruits for the USC crew team, even though neither girl was ever a rower.

Loughlin and Giannulli were each arrested and released on a $1 million bond.

Despite reportedly appearing "arrogant" in her first court hearing for the case, Loughlin has maintained her signature friendly demeanor in public, even calling a paparazzo "honey" after saying she couldn't discuss the allegations with him.