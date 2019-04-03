Lori Loughlin signs autographs for fans in Boston ahead of college admissions scandal court hearing

Lori Loughlin put on a happy face for fans ahead of a court hearing for her alleged role in a nationwide college admissions scandal.

Loughlin, 54, signed autographs and chatted with fans in Boston's Logan International Airport on Tuesday.

The former Hallmark Channel star also posed for photos with well-wishers.

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are slated to appear in court in Boston on Wednesday on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

The couple allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to William "Rick" Singer to have their two daughters, 20-year-old Isabella and 19-year-old YouTube star Olivia Jade, designated as recruits for the USC crew team, even though neither girl was ever a rower.

Loughlin and Giannulli were each arrested and released on a $1 million bond.

Despite reportedly appearing "arrogant" in her first court hearing for the case, Loughlin has maintained her signature friendly demeanor in public, even calling a paparazzo "honey" after saying she couldn't discuss the allegations with him.