Felicity Huffman's daughter to attend college following admissions scandal

Felicity Huffman's youngest daughter is heading to college after the admissions scandal sent the actress to prison.

Huffman and William H. Macy's 17-year-old daughter Georgia updated her Instagram bio to announce she will be attending Vassar College next year.

"Vassar 2024," the teenager's bio reads.

The college is located in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. -- the opposite side of the country from her parents' Hollywood Hills, Calif., mansion. According to the school's website, tuition, including room and board, is $72,990 per year.

Huffman served 11 days in prison for her role in the national college admissions scandal that exposed the actress and others' illegal schemes of buying their kids admission into some of the country's most prestigious schools.

The 57-year-old "Desperate Housewives" star pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. She confessed to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her older daughter Sophia's answers on the SAT.

She considered committing the same illegal act for her younger daughter but decided against it.

In addition to serving time in prison, Huffman also received one year of probation, was ordered to complete 250 hours of community service and pay a $30,000 fine.

The Emmy-award winning actress had tears in her eyes as she apologized to U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani ahead of her sentencing.

"I'm sorry to you, judge. I am deeply sorry to the students, parents and colleges impacted by my actions," she said. "I am sorry to my daughters and my husband. I have betrayed them all."

Meanwhile, actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli have been accused of arranging a total of $500,000 payment to scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters recruited to the University of Southern California as alleged athletes on the crew team. The girls never participated in the sport.

Loughlin and her husband pleaded not guilty to charges in the college admissions scandal. There are 11 parents accused of bribery.