'The F.B.I.' and 'Twilight Zone' actor William Reynolds dead at 90

William Reynolds died from non-covid related pneumonia

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
"The F.B.I." star William Reynolds has died at 90, Fox News Digital can confirm.

His son, Eric Regnolds, confirmed that his father passed from non-COVID related pneumonia on Aug. 24. "He had been quite healthy for a 90-year-old, prior to the illness," his statement to Fox News Digital began. 

"He walked almost every day and his illness only lasted two weeks. I was fortunate to have him at home for the last 10 days prior to his passing.. He led a great life and was a wonderful man."

William Reynolds has died at 90, Fox News Digital can confirm.

William Reynolds has died at 90, Fox News Digital can confirm. (Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content)

Reynolds, born Regnolds, began his career in Hollywood in the 1950s. Some of his earlier roles include "The Battle at Apache Pass," and "Carrie and Francis Goes to West Point."

Reynolds served in the Korean War. Following his return to the states, he took on a television role in "The Islanders" and made a cameo appearance in "The Twilight Zone." 

His film career continued and he was seen in films such as "The Mississippi Gambler," "Away All Boats," "Gunsmoke," "There's Always Tomorrow," and "The Land Unknown."

William Reynolds appeared in "The F.B.I" for six seasons.

William Reynolds appeared in "The F.B.I" for six seasons. (Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content)

In 1966, Reynolds got his big career break guest starring as Agent Colby in "The F.B.I." He was a guest for two seasons until he was slated as a show regular in 1967.

The show portrayed real FBI cases in the area and featured members from the government agency to tell their stories. Reynolds portrayed Agent Colby for six seasons.

According to Deadline, the actor departed from Hollywood shortly after his time on "The F.B.I." to pursue a career in business.

William passed from non-COVID pneumonia.

William passed from non-COVID pneumonia. (Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content)

Reynolds wed actress Molly Sinclair in 1950 and had two children: daughter Carrie Regnolds Jones and son Eric. The couple were married until Sinclair died in 1992. 

A public memorial service is being help for Reynolds at the Miller Jones Menifee Memorial Park in Menifee, California on Sept. 10.

