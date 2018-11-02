Farrah Abraham pleads guilty to resisting police in June arrest

Reality star Farrah Abraham has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor stemming from a scuffle with a Beverly Hills hotel security guard in June.

The 27-year-old appeared in a Los Angeles court on Friday where she pleaded guilty to resisting police. A misdemeanor charge of battery was dropped under a plea agreement.

As a result, the former "Teen Mom" star was sentenced to two years of probation and five days of community labor. In addition, Abraham was also "ordered to complete 12 hours of anger management and to stay away from the Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel," according to Us Weekly.

“I’ve completed my anger management, respecting my probation and will not be putting myself around people who do not have my best interests," she told the outlet in a statement.

A rep for Abraham did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The adult film actress initially pleaded not guilty to battery and resisting police when she appeared in court for her arraignment three months ago.

In July, Los Angeles district attorney's spokesman Ricardo Santiago said that Farrah had been charged with misdemeanor battery and resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer following a June 13 arrest, in which Abraham was accused of allegedly attacking a security guard at the Beverly Hills Hotel, hitting him in the face and grabbing his ear.

At the time of Abraham's arrest, Lt. Elisabeth Albanese told Fox News that police responded to a disturbance call from the Beverly Hills Hotel. When they arrived, a hotel security guard informed them that Abraham refused to leave the premises after engaging in a "verbal altercation with hotel guests."

When Abraham attempted to return to the hotel, she struck the male guard "in the face with her forearm, grabbed his ear and pushed him in the face" and "exhibited signs of intoxication during the investigation."

A representative for Abraham told Fox News in June that the situation was not quite what it seemed.

"This situation has been blown out of proportion, Farrah has not been charged and was released this afternoon. A misunderstanding occurred and there was no battery or trespassing," Elizabeth Lloyd said.

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky and The Associated Press contributed to this report.