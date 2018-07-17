Farrah Abraham charged with battery, resisting police after Beverly Hills Hotel arrest

Reality star Farrah Abraham has been charged with two misdemeanors over a scuffle with a Beverly Hills hotel security guard last month, Los Angeles prosecutors said.

Los Angeles district attorney's spokesman Ricardo Santiago said Monday that Farrah has been charged with misdemeanor battery and resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer. Her case is scheduled for arraignment on Aug. 13.

The 27-year-old adult film actress was arrested on June 13 after being accused of attacking a security guard at the Beverly Hills Hotel, hitting him in the face and grabbing his ear.

Lt. Elisabeth Albanese told Fox News at the time of Abraham's arrest that police responded to a disturbance call from the Beverly Hills Hotel. When they arrived, a hotel security guard informed them that Abraham refused to leave the premises after engaging in a "verbal altercation with hotel guests."

When the reality star attempted to return to the hotel, she struck the male guard "in the face with her forearm, grabbed his ear and pushed him in the face" and "exhibited signs of intoxication during the investigation."

A representative for Abraham told Fox News in June that the situation was not quite what it seemed.

"This situation has been blown out of proportion, Farrah has not been charged and was released this afternoon. A misunderstanding occurred and there was no battery or trespassing," Elizabeth Lloyd told us.

Abraham is known for her roles on MTV's "16 & Pregnant" and "Teen Mom."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.