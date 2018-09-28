Fans accuse Kim Zolciak of Photoshopping her 4-year-old daughter's body in Instagram post

Some fans say nothing is good enough for Kim Zolciak, even her 4-year-old daughter’s appearance.

The “Don’t Be Tardy” star, 40, has been accused of Photoshopping young Kaia’s body after Zolciak and another daughter, Brielle Biermann, shared the same photo that appeared to show Kaia with different sized parts.

Zolciak shared a photo of Kaia with her twin brother that appears to have been altered so that Kaia’s backside is larger and nose smaller on Instagram Wednesday. Brielle shared the same photo on her now-deleted Instagram story, but in Brielle’s version, Kaia’s behind is smaller.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed the curved wall in Zolciak’s photo, which indicates an image has been reshaped.

“Look at the curved wall below her little bottom? And she edited her nose to make it look smaller too,” one commented.

“You are demented … SHE IS A BABY. Shes already perfect,” wrote another follower. “Why would you even think to do that to your child.”

The Bravo reality star seemed to respond to the allegations when she tweeted, “I think I’ve heard it all now!!”

Zolciak is no stranger to body alterations; she recently admitted to getting a breast reduction.

A rep for Zolciak did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.