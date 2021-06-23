'F9' star Jordana Brewster says she was asked to lose weight for past roles, praises Hollywood's new standards



"F9" actress Jordana Brewster revealed that she was previously told to lose weight for movie roles prior to Hollywood becoming more body-positive.

The actress appears in the ninth installment of the popular action franchise after appearing as one of the principal cast members in the original 2001 film and five of the sequels. In a recent interview, Brewster notes that she has been working in Hollywood for decades but is only now starting to see body image standards, particularly for women, get more realistic.

The actress sat down for an interview with the lifestyle website The Retaility in which she discussed feeling confident enough to show her backside in a scene for the upcoming indie movie "The Integrity of Joseph Chambers" in which her character is attempting to make a point.

Ironically, Brewster noted that she felt confident enough to do the scene given how many changes she’s seen in show business with regard to depictions of women. Due to there being fewer magazines geared toward men, she feels that women can now expose their bodies without having to worry about them being perfect by male standards beforehand.

TOP 5 CELEBRITY FEUDS THAT HAD STARS AT EACH OTHER'S THROATS

"Ten years ago, I was so concerned about, ‘How does my stomach look? How does my butt look?’" she explained. "I call it the Maxim era and the FHM era of, ‘Yes, you have to be talented, but you also have to be a certain size and not too fat and not too skinny.’"

The 41-year-old star explained that actresses coming up in the early 2000s had to spend so much time worrying about achieving unrealistic body standards rather than focusing on their craft, character or the script.

"There was so much pressure on actresses to look a certain way and that’s exhausting and such a waste of energy because instead of reading or focusing on your character, you’re focused on ‘How do I look right now and is it perfect enough?’" she explained.

VIN DIESEL EXPLAINS FEUD WITH DWAYNE JOHNSON: 'A LOT OF TOUGH LOVE'

Brewster added that she was even asked to lose weight for certain roles, but stopped short of naming which ones.

"I used to get notes, ‘They’re asking you to lose some weight,’ and I would carry that for years because how could you not?" she told the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Brewster’s character in the newest installment of the "Fast and the Furious" franchise takes a more hands-on approach, ditching sexy dresses for clothes that allow her a full range of movement for a myriad of action-packed fight scenes. She noted that she was inspired by seeing countless female film and TV characters in recent years appear as more practical people.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When I watch TV, I’m like, ‘Wow. It’s so refreshing that the women can wear stuff that’s not [revealing],’" she concluded. "They’re not being treated as sex symbols unless that’s important to their character. That’s awesome and it’s reflecting life a little bit more. I think we’re going in the right direction."