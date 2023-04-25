Jessica Simpson shows off 'neon energy' in bright green bikini

Jessica Simpson is embracing her "neon energy."

On Tuesday, the fashion designer took to Instagram and shared a mirror selfie in a neon green Skims bikini paired with bright pink shoes from her brand, Jessica Simpson Style.

Fans flooded the star's comment section. Jessie James Decker posted three fire emoji. "You look fantastic as always!" one person commented.

"42 and still a BOMBSHELL!" another fan wrote, adding fire emojis.

Other social media users had mixed reactions about Simpson modeling Kim Kardashian's swimsuit line.

"You have your own line. Why would you support Kardashian," one user wrote, with another adding, "I love you Jessica but I can’t support Skims or The Kardashians."

"For all of you saying that you would never buy or support anything Kardashian, good, then don't buy it, simple. You don't have to announce it, this is not an airport," one person wrote.

"Love SKIMS and love JESSICA SIMPSON," another fan said. "Beautiful! Love this!! Gotta order one for vacation," one person added.

The fashion mogul founded her apparel brand, the Jessica Simpson Collection, in 2005. She recently revealed she still has her Daisy Duke shorts from "Dukes of Hazzard."

"I actually wore many pairs of the same shorts!" the Texas native, 42, said.

The "Newlyweds" alum made her acting debut in the movie, which was based on the early 1980s television series. Catherine Bach originated the role of Daisy Duke, and denim cut-offs were such a staple of her wardrobe, the style was named after her character.

Simpson admitted to owning a "ridiculous number" of the hot pants and jokingly described herself as a "connoisseur" of the look .

"I'm always on my way to get somewhere in my denim shorts and platforms," she said.

In her interview with People, Simpson joked that while her oldest daughter Maxwell has a habit of stealing some of her "favorite pieces," the 10-year-old has already outgrown her mother's shoe size. The mother of three shares Maxwell, daughter Birdie, 4, and son Ace, 9, with husband Eric Johnson.

"Fingers crossed Birdie gets to devour the collection I have saved instead," Simpson said.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report.