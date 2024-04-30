Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson's unfiltered glimpse at their marriage

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary April 30

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have bottled up the secret to marital success Video

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have bottled up the secret to marital success

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson walked the pre-Grammy gala red carpet discussing what they believe is the success of a great relationship after being married 34 years.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have shared "nothing but love" since tying the knot 36 years ago.

On Tuesday, Hanks took to Instagram to share an unfiltered selfie with his wife to mark their monumental wedding anniversary. 

"1988? April 30th? Big Doings. The Wilson & Hanks couple became Wife & Husband. 36 years! Nothing but Love since… Hanx," Tom captioned the post.

In the photo, the two smile as Wilson hugs Hanks from behind.

Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary April 30. (Getty Images/Tom Hanks Instagram)

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson at their wedding

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks during their wedding reception at Rex's in Los Angeles. (Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Wilson posted Tom's photo to her Instagram story and included her song "The Spark."

Rita shared her own tribute to Hanks and their 36-year marriage early Tuesday morning. Wilson included a carousel of images throughout the years with her husband. 

"36th anniversary! April 30, 1988. ‘Grow old along with me; the best is yet to be.’ – Robert Browning," Wilson captioned her post.

The couple's friends and fans flocked to the comment section to congratulate the couple on a long, happy marriage. 

"Happy anniversary you two love birds!" Michelle Pfeiffer wrote, adding red heart emoji. Cindy Crawford left three clapping hands emoji, and Christy Turlington wrote, "[red heart emoji] x 36!"

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson looking at each other

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks share two children. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Hanks and Wilson have been together 39 years, married for 36 and share two children together, Chet Hanks and Truman Hanks. The Oscar winner also has two children from a previous relationship, Colin Hanks and Elizabeth Hanks.

In 2023, they joked about the secret to their marital success with Fox News Digital.

WATCH: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have bottled up the secret to marital success

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have bottled up the secret to marital success Video

"Talking about it. Always letting the press know, that there is a secret, and we bottled it," Hanks said, of what keeps his relationship with Wilson going. 

Wilson couldn't contain her laughter as Hanks joked, adding, "We're not gonna tell anyone."

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

