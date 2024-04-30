Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson's unfiltered glimpse at their marriage

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have shared "nothing but love" since tying the knot 36 years ago.

On Tuesday, Hanks took to Instagram to share an unfiltered selfie with his wife to mark their monumental wedding anniversary.

"1988? April 30th? Big Doings. The Wilson & Hanks couple became Wife & Husband. 36 years! Nothing but Love since… Hanx," Tom captioned the post.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR INSTAGRAM POST

In the photo, the two smile as Wilson hugs Hanks from behind.

HOLLYWOOD FAIRY TALES: TOM HANKS AND RITA WILSON, MICHAEL J. FOX AND TRACY POLLAN HAVE DECADES-LONG MARRIAGES

Wilson posted Tom's photo to her Instagram story and included her song "The Spark."

Rita shared her own tribute to Hanks and their 36-year marriage early Tuesday morning. Wilson included a carousel of images throughout the years with her husband.

"36th anniversary! April 30, 1988. ‘Grow old along with me; the best is yet to be.’ – Robert Browning," Wilson captioned her post.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR INSTAGRAM POST

The couple's friends and fans flocked to the comment section to congratulate the couple on a long, happy marriage.

"Happy anniversary you two love birds!" Michelle Pfeiffer wrote, adding red heart emoji. Cindy Crawford left three clapping hands emoji, and Christy Turlington wrote, "[red heart emoji] x 36!"

Hanks and Wilson have been together 39 years, married for 36 and share two children together, Chet Hanks and Truman Hanks. The Oscar winner also has two children from a previous relationship, Colin Hanks and Elizabeth Hanks.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR INSTAGRAM POST

In 2023, they joked about the secret to their marital success with Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

WATCH: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have bottled up the secret to marital success

"Talking about it. Always letting the press know, that there is a secret, and we bottled it," Hanks said, of what keeps his relationship with Wilson going.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wilson couldn't contain her laughter as Hanks joked, adding, "We're not gonna tell anyone."