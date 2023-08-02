Post Malone writes his best lyrics on the toilet: ‘Sometimes I’ll bring a guitar in there’

Post Malone is getting candid about his bathroom habits, revealing he writes his best songs lyrics while he’s on the toilet.

"Sometimes I’ll bring a guitar in there," the rapper-songwriter told Alex Cooper on her "Call her Daddy" podcast on Wednesday. "All the best lyrics are written on the s------, 100%."

While he explained that sending "emails" is his "code" for going to the bathroom, he admitted that he sometimes does correspond in there and also does his online shopping.

"Sometimes I’ll answer some emails," he said. "I do a lot of online shopping. And everybody thinks every order I place is fake."

POST MALONE REJECTED BY AUSTRALIAN BAR BECAUSE OF HIS FACE TATTOOS

The "Better Now" rapper explained, "It’s me, and they call me, and they're like, 'Hey, we've had a lot of fraud.' Little do they know I'm totally on the can and I have to run like a white noise machine or a little bit of water and I have to specifically get up and turn it off and then sit back down just so they don't think, like, I'm in the bathroom. And I know sometimes they can tell with the reverb cause what’s interesting about a bathroom, you can definitely tell if you're on speakerphone, you can definitely tell if someone's in the bathroom."

He added, "For some reason, if you send someone a picture like a selfie while you’re s-------, there’s no way that they don’t know you’re on the toilet. It’s like an angle or something."

POST MALONE APOLOGIZES TO ST. LOUIS FANS AFTER ON-STAGE ACCIDENT

APP USERS CLICK HERE

The revelation led Cooper to ask the "I Like You" singer to clarify that’s not something he’s in the habit of doing. Malone explained he has a "bunch of ex-[Navy] SEAL buddies and [Army] Ranger buddies, and they do it all the time. And they’re like, ‘Hey, just taking a s---, what’s popping.’ And I’m like, ‘All right, yeah, me too, f--- it.’"

He noted, "This is kind of what boys do. This is what we do. We send each other s------ selfies."

He added that he’s even Facetimed his manager in the bathroom: "You can definitely tell on Facetime."

After Cooper expressed that she never knows where her interviews will meander but praised him for bringing the "comedy" with their bathroom discussion, he joked, "You can say this interview really went in the can."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Later in the interview, the 28-year-old described his younger self as "weird" and "introverted," saying, "I used to get bullied a whole bunch in school."

He said it didn’t help as a kid that he would wear "slacks and a dress shirt and slick my hair back every day because I saw my dad go to work, and I was like, ‘You know what, that dude’s cool as f--- so I want to do that too.’"

He agreed that "kids are mean" and worrying about being kind enough to fans and others around him "keeps me up some nights."

He’ll said he’ll worry if he could have been "kinder" in a situation — giving the example of taking a selfie with a fan but not acting excited about it — "and that kind of drives me nuts because I know how it feels to meet someone and especially someone you either know from music or someone that you really like their music or whatever and I know how that feels for them to be a total a------."

"It only takes one second out of your day to be nice," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After Cooper asked the "Circles" singer if he had any advice for young fans currently being bullied, he said, "Just realize, you are so f----- cool. You are so f------ cool. Even if no one thinks you’re f------ cool, you’re super f------ cool. I guess that’s it. You’re only one person your whole life, and you should be able to express yourself and live your life and do whatever the f--- you want to do as long as you’re not hurting anyone."