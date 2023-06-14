Expand / Collapse search
Chris Pratt
Published

Chris Pratt urges couples to ‘rush’ to start a family: ‘Don’t wait’

Pratt has three kids – two with Katherine Schwarzenegger and one with ex-wife Anna Faris

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
When Chris Pratt isn’t starring in action-packed roles on-camera, he’s a loving father of three off-screen. 

The Marvel star candidly spoke out about fatherhood and highly encouraged others to start a family as soon as possible. 

"People say all the time, ‘Don’t rush to have kids.’ I personally disagree. Rush. Have them," Pratt, 43, said during an interview with Men’s Journal. 

CHRIS PRATT ADMITS HE STRIPPED DOWN FOR AWKWARD AUDITION AT 18 YEARS OLD

Chris Pratt smiles at a red carpet event.

"Guardians of the Galaxy" actor Chris Pratt, father of three, opened up about fatherhood and encouraged others to start a family as soon as possible. (Robyn Beck/AFP)

"Of course, make sure you find a great partner but don’t wait."

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor’s comments come after his discussion with famed comedian and longtime friend Adam Sandler, who provided Pratt with paternal advice. 

"I was talking to Adam Sandler a while back and he said, ‘Every day you wait is a day they don’t get to have you in their life,’" he shared. 

"The younger you have kids, the more time they get to have with you. It’s wild. Having kids is incredible. The things you normally take for granted in life are new."

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt in a silver dress with pink detail smiles on the red carpet with husband Chris Pratt in a purple/brown checkered suit, lilac button-down and dark tie

Chris Pratt has two daughters, Lyla and Eloise, with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. (Gilbert Flores/Variety)

Pratt is a father to three children. He has two daughters, Lyla and Eloise, with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and one son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris. 

The "Jurassic Park" actor additionally said that he believes every father "secretly fantasizes" about what they would do if someone harms their child.

"Whenever you're put in a position, or even imagine a position, where those kids are in danger, your mind goes to wild places. I think every dad secretly fantasizes about what they would do if someone ever f---ed with their kids," Pratt began.

He went on to explain the scenarios that have played in his mind if anyone ever tried to mess with his kids.

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt has an idea of what he would do if anyone hurt his children. (Getty Images)

"'Where's the duct tape and how deep is the trunk?' I think that’s most dads. Or maybe that’s just me and I’m revealing something here!"

'GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY'S' CHRIS PRATT SAYS FATHER-IN-LAW ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER'S SUPPORT IS 'MIND-BLOWING'

When "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" star was asked if fatherhood has made him a "more versatile actor," he responded with, "Yes, undeniably."

Chris Pratt Anna Faris with son

Actor Chris Pratt has one son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris. (Getty Images)

"One hundred percent," Pratt remarked. 

He added that fatherhood has given him more "emotional potential" to be a versatile actor in Hollywood. 

"That instinct you have to protect them – those are all things you can try to fake, but it doesn’t really come close to what you have access to when you've lived it," Pratt continued.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger support Arnold Schwarzenegger on the red carpet premiere of his show "Fubar" with daughter Christina on his other side

Chris Pratt is married to Arnold Schwarzenegger's eldest child, Katherine, whom he shares with ex-wife Maria Shriver. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"For me, having kids is what it’s all about, and how it’s benefited me as an actor is a pleasant byproduct."

As for his acting career, the father-of-three noted that he has a different mindset when choosing which roles he wants to star in. 

Although Pratt is interested in acting in more PG movies, he admits some of the films are "terrible." However, he’d sacrifice starring in "bad" movies for his children to watch and enjoy.

Chris Pratt wearing a white button down and red jacket smiles on the red carpet

Chris Pratt is interested in making movies for his children to watch. (Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

"At the same time as wanting to make movies that would entertain my kids, I’m also thinking about creating movies that are merciful on the parents."

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER GUSHES OVER 'GREAT' SON-IN-LAW CHRIS PRATT: HE'S 'A FANTASTIC GUY'

Meanwhile, Pratt previously gushed about how he received loving support from his father-in-law, action star Arnold Schwarzenegger, as he resumed his role in the Marvel Universe. 

Arnold Schwarzenegger looks off in the distance, appearing stoic in a black shirt split Chris Pratt in a black suit and mauve shirt smirks on the red carpet

Chris Pratt shared that the support of his father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger is layered. (Mario Tama/Laurent Viteur)

"Arnold's support means the world to me on a couple different levels. Just being his son-in-law and being part of his family, it obviously means a lot to have his support," Pratt shared with People magazine.

Pratt is married to Schwarzenegger's eldest child, Katherine, whom he shares with ex-wife Maria Shriver.

