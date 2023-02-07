Valerie Bertinelli reveals new weight loss after giving up this one thing

Valerie Bertinelli just shared that weight loss has been an unexpected side effect from giving up drinking last month.

On her TikTok account, Bertinelli posted a video walking and talking to the camera when she revealed her Dry January experiment, a popular movement where people give up drinking for the first month of the new year, had an unintended "side effect."

"So, here's a nice little side effect of Dry January," she said. "These jeans that I'm wearing were so tight a few months ago that I couldn't comfortably button them. Now, they're so loose it's time for me to go down a size."

She continued, "Yeah, I like that side effect."

Last month, the Food Network star announced she was participating in Dry January for two reasons.

"One, I want to try and cut down the cravings for my sugar. And I think alcohol exacerbates that," Bertinelli said in a social media video.

The second reason was to lower stress.

"I want to calm down the cortisol in my body that has been raging for the last five, six years. I've been in fight, flight, freeze, fawn mode. And I want to go into rest and digest," she shared. "I think cutting alcohol will help me do that."

Bertinelli made sure to clarify the that the idea was just a "theory," but encouraged fans to try the challenge along with her.

The "Hot in Cleveland" star has been focused on making 2023 a year of positivity.

"This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It’s all yours. Grab it!" Bertinelli wrote in an inspirational post on Instagram.

In 2022, the 62-year-old finalized her divorce from her second husband, Tom Vitale.

She shared the news on her social media, saying, "Happily divorced. God. Finally. It's finally over. YES!"

Before Vitale, Bertinelli was married to the late Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007, and had one son, Wolfgang "Wolfie" Van Halen.

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer and Janelle Ash contributed to this report.