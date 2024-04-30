'General Hospital' star Haley Pullos jailed for 90 days in DUI, wrong-way crash

Haley Pullos surrendered to serve 90 days in Pasadena City Jail Monday after accepting a plea deal for her involvement in a DUI crash one year ago.

Pullos' sentencing hearing was continued to Monday, July 29, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The "General Hospital" actress was initially arrested April 29, 2023, after she was involved in a two-vehicle crash after she drove the wrong way on the freeway while under the influence.

Representatives for Pullos did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

According to terms of the plea deal, Pullos must serve five years probation, do 200 hours of community service and pay $8,260 in restitution to Courtney Wilder, the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash, according to People.

Pullos, who starred as Molly Lansing on the popular television series, still faces a civil suit filed by Wilder.

At the time of the accident, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed Pullos was driving in the wrong lane on State Route 134 in Pasadena around 1:30 a.m. April 29. The Pasadena City Fire Department used the Jaws of Life rescue tool to free Pullos from her vehicle.

Wilder stated in his complaint that he "suffered severe, lasting injuries which have required extensive surgery and treatment and will continue to require treatment." In addition, Wilder's vehicle was totaled in the crash.

Wilder said Haley "acted maliciously by attacking the officers" who were trying to help her when she was forcefully removed from her vehicle following the collision.

When one of the first responders attempted to check her injuries, "she was observed by police hitting the firefighter and exclaiming, ‘This is a $400 f---ing shirt!’"

When Pullos was taken to a hospital, she was unable to remember specifics of the accident, and when police noticed "objective signs and symptoms of intoxication," she was placed under arrest. After that, she allegedly "became aggressive and began fighting hospital staff, and was sedated."

Wilder sued the actress, the lounge where she worked and allegedly drank alcohol before the crash and the California Department of Transportation for failing to properly mark lanes, adding to Pullos' apparent confusion as to which direction she should have been driving.

He seeks damages from all three defendants, including but not limited to payment for medical expenses and lost wages, according to the documents. Wilder is also asking that Pullos pay his attorney's fees.

